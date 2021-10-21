Ravens-Bengals Week 7 Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The majority of the prognosticators are predicting the Ravens to beat the Bengals in Week 7.

Here's a roundup of the predictions:

— SI/Raven Country

Analysis: "With the exception of last year, the Bengals have traditionally played the Ravens tough. This is the Ravens' first divisional game. Cincinnati beat the Steelers 24-10 in Week 3. Baltimore is playing before a spirited home crowd and should be able to win the turnover battle. Lamar Jackson outduels Joe Burrow."

The Pick: Ravens 31, Bengals 20

— CBS Sports

Analysis: "For the first time in forever, the Bengals actually match up pretty well with Baltimore. The Ravens have given up the third-most pass yards in the AFC this year and the Bengals have a quarterback who can take advantage of that. On the other side of the ball, the Ravens are averaging 155.2 yards per game on the ground, which is the fourth most in the NFL, but the Bengals should be able to slow them down. Cincinnati is one of just eight teams in the league this year surrendering fewer than 100 rushing yards per game. I think what I'm trying to say here is that I've talked myself into picking the Bengals."

The Pick: Bengals 27, Ravens 24

— New York Times

Analysis: "The Ravens (5-1) have shown they can win in several ways. Lamar Jackson can throw for over 400 yards or the team can amass 200 rushing yards. Four of the team’s six games have been decided by one score, and the matchup with the Bengals (4-2) could be just as close. Cincinnati’s defense ranks ninth in rushing yards allowed (543), meaning Baltimore may have to rely more heavily on Jackson’s arm. Joe Burrow and the rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards (553), are capable of making it a shootout. Expect the Bengals to keep the game close."

The Pick: Bengals +6

— Pro Football Network

Analysis: What an AFC North clash we have on our hands here. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have looked impressive at times, but all four of their wins have come against questionable competition. Meanwhile, the Ravens have defeated both the Chiefs and Chargers in their 5-1 start. It is hard to look beyond the home team, but it would be wrong to write off the Bengals completely."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Bengals 21

— Washington Post

Pick: Ravens -6

— Arizona Republic

Analysis: "A win by the Bengals would move them into a tie with the Ravens in the AFC North. Easier said than done with this game being in Baltimore."

The Pick: Ravens 35, Bengals 27

— The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Bengals have been one of the surprise teams of the first third of the season around second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. Problem is they are running into one of the league's hottest teams in the Ravens and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, who is 5-0 against the Bengals as a starter. The last three meetings have not been close, but this Cincinnati team is different."

The Pick: Ravens 30, Bengals 22

— Sportsnaut

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson is playing his best football, but so are the Bengals. Before the year began, we’d say the Ravens easily, but not anymore. Burrow should give this Raven defense all they can handle and Ja’Marr Chase is tough for anyone to deal with. However, LJ is just playing too well for Cincinnati to come away victorious."

The Pick: Ravens 33, Bengals 24

— FanDuel

Staff Picks (Against The Spread):

Brian Giuffra: Ravens

Taylor McKillop: Bengals

David Kaestle: Ravens

Isaiah De Los Santos: Bengals

Jason Schandl: Ravens

Max Staley: Bengals