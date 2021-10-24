Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned in Week 7

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were beaten handily by the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17 in Week 7.

Here's What We Learned:

— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a fierce pass rush throughout the game and was sacked five. times. However, he got into a rhythm in the second half and completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 257 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens took their first lead, 17-13, on the opening drive of the third quarter when Jackson hit Marquise Brown in stride for a 39-yard touchdown. Jackson needs more support in the running game and with his wide receivers.

— The Bengals are for real. They had just one turnover and made huge plays on offense to complement their stout defense. Joe Burrow avoided several potential sacks and shredded the Ravens secondary for 416 yards with three touchdowns, Cincinnati wide receiver C.J. Uzomah got behind Baltimore's secondary for two of those scores from 55 and 32 yards, The Ravens had no answer for Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who had 8 catches for 201 yards with a long touchdown.

— Baltimore struggled to tackle ... again. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark whiffed on a tackle that allowed an 82-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. That play gave the Bengals a 27-17 lead and the Ravens never recovered. The Bengals then put the game away with a 21-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon that boosted the lead to 34-17. Cincinnati running back Samaje Perine also had a 46-yard touchdown scamper on the next drive, Both times, the Ravens missed several tackles, a problem that has resurfaced numerous times.

— The Ravens need to work on their clock management. Midway through the third quarter, Jackson took a sack on third down that knocked them out of field-goal range. Baltimore tried to draw Cincinnati offside on fourth-and-15, and when that didn't work, they had to waste a timeout to avoid a delay of game that would have had no impact on the game.

— The Ravens could not get much going on the ground against the Bengals' front seven. Baltimore managed 115 yards rushing, but Jackson accounted for 88 of those yards. Devonta Freeman had just 14 yards on four carries and Le'Veon Bell was held to 5 yards. Latavius Murray missed the game with an ankle injury. Baltimore overhauled running attack remains a work in progress.

— Burrow targeted Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, who rose to the challenge. Averett finished with three passes defenses and a team-high seven tackles. However, fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey struggled mightily in coverage and might have played his worst game. Averett did have a pass interference penalty in the third quarter.

— Ravens' right tackle Patrick Mekari left the game with an ankle injury midway through the second quarter and did not return. Tyre Phillips replaced Mekari. Baltimore continued to be plagued by injuries. The bye came at a perfect time to get some of these players healthy. Mekari's status is uncertain.