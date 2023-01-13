Ravens — Bengals Wild Card Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will have a backup quarterback trying to keep pace with Joe Burrow.

As a result, not many people are giving Baltimore a chance against the Bengals, but they do expect a close game.

Here's the Roundup

Analysis: "Since 1978, it’s the 17th time two teams will meet in the playoffs one week after finishing a regular season. The team that won the regular-season finale has won three of the last five playoff games. The Bengals will have most of their weapons available for this game. The Ravens have struggled to score in recent weeks and the intensity will be ratcheted up this game. Baltimore keeps it close but just can't close the gap on the Bengals."

The Pick: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Analysis: “It's concerning that the Ravens were able to run the ball well at times last week even with so many starters out. The Ravens will try to slow down the pace and limit possessions because they know they are an inferior team, assuming Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback. If Anthony Brown is in, take four more points away from the Ravens. The familiarity of the two sides is an equalizer and would be on upset watch if Lamar Jackson was right, but there’s not much reason to believe that will be the case.”

The Pick: Bengals 20, Ravens 14

Analysis: “The big issue here is whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can play. I will make the assumption that he does play here. He certainly will be rusty coming off missing five weeks, but he's better than the alternative of him not playing. The Bengals have ripped off eight straight victories, not counting the canceled game, and they've looked every bit as good as the team that went to the Super Bowl last year. They beat up the Ravens last week, but that doesn't matter. What will matter is Joe Burrow having a big day. The Bengals will move on.”

The Pick: Bengals 26, Ravens 19

Analysis: “The Bengals have a boulder on their shoulder over the way the rules were changed, and not changed, regarding following the cancellation of the Week 17 game against the Bills. They took it out on the Ravens in Week 18. They’ll do it again in the opening round of the playoffs.” — Mike Florio

The Picks:

Florio: Bengals 30, Ravens 20

Smith: Bengals 28, Ravens 17

Analysis: " Joe Burrow won't throw a touchdown pass. Burrow threw a franchise-record 35 touchdown passes this season, recording at least one in every game this season. But he only totaled two TD passes in two meetings against the Ravens, who have allowed the second-fewest touchdown passes (13) since Week 3." — Jamison Hensley

The Picks:

Moody's pick: Bengals 27, Ravens 17

Walder's pick: Bengals 33, Ravens 13

Analysis: "Cincinnati’s inability to run the ball is a red flag. The Bengals had only 55 yards rushing last week. They’re now starting two backups on the offensive line. But quarterback Joe Burrow and his receiving corps are the great equalizer and look for the Bengals’ quarterback to show why he’s an MVP candidate."

The Pick: Bengals 23, Ravens 17

Sporting News

Analysis: "The Ravens will stay in it by stopping the run and going after [Joe] Burrow well at times vs. a one-dimensional attack, but the visitors just can't find enough offensive pop to win the Week 18 rematch.”

The Pick: Bengals 23, Ravens 20

Analysis: “The Ravens can run the ball with brutal efficiency, and the defense can match up outside against Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with corners Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. But is that enough to actually win?”

The Pick: Bengals 24, Ravens 18