Ravens-Bengals Rivalry Highlighted by Big Plays, Close Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh has gone 12-12 against the Cincinnati Bengals since taking over as the head coach of the Ravens in 2008.

The teams played some heated battles that have made a major impact on the overall season.

In one of the most memorable games, Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds left that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs with a 31-27 victory in 2017.

Harbaugh expects another tough matchup Week 5 at M & T Bank Stadium even though his team is favored by 13.5 points.

Since 2010, 14 of the teams’ 19 meetings have been one-score decisions, by eight or fewer points. In the 37 all-time Bengals-Ravens meetings in which the turnover differential has not been even (1995-present), the team who wins the turnover battle has posted a 32-5 record.

"They had some really good teams," Harbaugh said. "They’ve had some really good teams. And even a year or two when they didn’t have good teams, they’ve found a way to beat us. Sometimes it was A.J. Green. It was with Tyler Boyd three years ago, right? Who could forget that? So, yes, it’s both. It’s a great rivalry.

"They always have a lot of talent. They play really hard. And they had a stretch where I think we might have won not very many of them in a period there when they were winning the division. So, we have great respect for the Bengals for the way they play, for the talent that they have, for the way they’re coached.

Instead of Dalton, the Ravens will face rookie Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Burrow has managed to throw for 1,121 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions behind a porous offensive line.

Burrow has been sacked 15 times, which ranks second in the NFL behind Deshaun Watson. However, Burrow now stands as the only rookie QB in NFL history to ever throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games.

Boyd is still on the roster and leads the team with 28 receptions for 320 yards.

Fellow wide receiver A.J. Green is also back in the lineup after missing last year's games because of an injury. In 11 career games against the Ravens, Green has 53 receptions for 886 yards with nine touchdowns.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon will also challenge Baltimore's revamped defensive line. The Ravens have won the past three games in the series and hold a 25-23 edge all-time.

"I think they’re doing a great job there as a coaching staff," Harbaugh said. "I think [Bengals head] Coach Zac [Taylor] is doing a really good job. You can see what they’re building on both sides of the ball. [Bengals assistant head coach/special teams coordinator] Darrin [Simmons] does a great job on special teams – always has. They’re always a top special teams unit.

"And we know what this means and what this game means to both teams. So, yes, to your point, we understand this rivalry, and we’re ready for … We’re just going to have to play our best football. That’s what we’re going to have to do.”