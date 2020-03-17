Best, Worst Free-Agent Signings in Ravens History

The Ravens are already off to a solid start in free agency.

General manager Eric DeCosta had already made some shrewd moves, acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

Here's a look at some of the Ravens former free-agent signings that turned out well, and some that backfired.

Top 5 Worst Signings:

5. Frank Sanders: The wide receiver signed a four-year, $8 million deal with the Ravens in 2003 after spending eight seasons in Arizona. He was expected to provide a veteran presence but managed just 14 receptions for 170 yards — both career lows — over 13 games (zero starts). Sanders was released the following offseason.

4. Mike Anderson: The veteran running back signed a four-year, $8 million contract that included a $2 million signing bonus in 2006. He could never duplicate the success that he had as the primary running back in Denver and amassed just 245 yards on 54 carries — over two seasons — in Baltimore. He was released in 2008 and retired.

3. Dominique Foxworth: The cornerback signed a four-year, $28 million in 2009 from Atlanta. He was hampered by injuries in Baltimore, including a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2010 season. Foxworth had just four interceptions in 18 games for the Ravens. He retired in 2012.

2. Leon Searcy: The right tackle was supposed to anchor the offensive line when he signed a six-year, $31.5 million deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2001. He suffered a torn triceps in training camp and never played a snap for the Ravens.

1. Elvis Grbac: Not only the worst, but the most controversial deal in Ravens' history. Baltimore signed the veteran quarterback to a five-year, $30 million deal in 2001 to replace Trent Dilfer, who had led the team to a Super Bowl victory the previous year. It was a disaster. Grbac threw for 3,033 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The Ravens failed to defend their Super-Bowl title and Grbac walked away from the team after just one year.

Top 5 Best Signings (Note: These are free-agent signings so Anquan Boldin does not qualify because he was acquired a via trade):

5. Shannon Sharpe: The Ravens signed the talented tight end to a four-year, $13.2 million contract that included a $4.5 million signing bonus in 2000 from Denver. He brought a swagger to the team and caught 67 passes for 810 yards with five touchdowns in first season and helped the Ravens make a run to the Super Bowl.

4. Matt Birk: The veteran center signed a four-year, $12-million deal in 2009 after 11 seasons in Minnesota. He helped anchor the offensive line over the next four season and played a vital role in the Ravens' second Super-Bowl victory.

3. Derrick Mason: The gritty wide receiver inked a five-year, $20 million contract before the 2005 season. Mason amassed more than 1,000 receiving yards in four of his six seasons in Baltimore. He also caught 29 touchdowns and was the team's top playmaker.

2. Michael McCrary: The versatile defensive end agreed to a three-year, $6 million contract in 1997. He made a lasting impact in Baltimore over six seasons. In 1998, he led the team with 14.5 sacks, and was second with 72 tackles. McCrary also was a key member of the 2000 defense, which is regarded as one of the best in the history of the NFL. McCrary was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2004.

1. Rod Woodson: The talented safety was a leader in the backend of the defense after signing a four-year $11.5 million deal in the 1998. Woodson had 20 interceptions over four solid seasons in Baltimore and was a vital member of the 2000 championship team.