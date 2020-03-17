RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Best, Worst Free-Agent Signings in Ravens History

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are already off to a solid start in free agency. 

General manager Eric DeCosta had already made some shrewd moves, acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

Here's a look at some of the Ravens former free-agent signings that turned out well, and some that backfired.

Top 5 Worst Signings:

5. Frank Sanders: The wide receiver signed a four-year, $8 million deal with the Ravens in 2003 after spending eight seasons in Arizona. He was expected to provide a veteran presence but managed just 14 receptions for 170 yards — both career lows —  over 13 games (zero starts). Sanders was released the following offseason. 

4. Mike Anderson:  The veteran running back signed a four-year, $8 million contract that included a $2 million signing bonus in 2006. He could never duplicate the success that he had as the primary running back in Denver and amassed just 245 yards on 54 carries — over two seasons — in Baltimore. He was released in 2008 and retired. 

3.  Dominique Foxworth: The cornerback signed a four-year, $28 million in 2009 from Atlanta. He was hampered by injuries in Baltimore, including a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2010 season. Foxworth had just four interceptions in 18 games for the Ravens. He retired in 2012. 

 2. Leon Searcy: The right tackle was supposed to anchor the offensive line when he signed a six-year, $31.5 million deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2001. He suffered a torn triceps in training camp and never played a snap for the Ravens. 

1. Elvis Grbac: Not only the worst, but the most controversial deal in Ravens' history. Baltimore signed the veteran quarterback to a five-year, $30 million deal in 2001 to replace Trent Dilfer, who had led the team to a Super Bowl victory the previous year. It was a disaster. Grbac threw for 3,033 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The Ravens failed to defend their Super-Bowl title and Grbac walked away from the team after just one year. 

Top 5 Best Signings (Note: These are free-agent signings so Anquan Boldin does not qualify because he was acquired a via trade):

5. Shannon Sharpe: The Ravens signed the talented tight end to a four-year, $13.2 million contract that included a $4.5 million signing bonus in 2000 from Denver. He brought a swagger to the team and caught 67 passes for 810 yards with five touchdowns in first season and helped the Ravens make a run to the Super Bowl. 

4. Matt Birk: The veteran center signed a four-year, $12-million deal in 2009 after 11 seasons in Minnesota. He helped anchor the offensive line over the next four season and played a vital role in the Ravens' second Super-Bowl victory. 

3. Derrick Mason: The gritty wide receiver inked a five-year, $20 million contract before the 2005 season. Mason amassed more than 1,000 receiving yards in four of his six seasons in Baltimore. He also caught 29 touchdowns and was the team's top playmaker. 

2.  Michael McCrary: The versatile defensive end agreed to a three-year, $6 million contract in 1997. He made a lasting impact in Baltimore over six seasons. In 1998, he led the team with 14.5 sacks, and was second with 72 tackles. McCrary also was a key member of the 2000 defense, which is regarded as one of the best in the history of the NFL.  McCrary was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2004.

1. Rod Woodson: The talented safety was a leader in the backend of the defense after signing a four-year $11.5 million deal in the 1998. Woodson had 20 interceptions over four solid seasons in Baltimore and was a vital member of the 2000 championship team.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens' selections are as follows: one in the first, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Boost Defensive Line With Addition of Michael Brockers

The Ravens secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, according to multiple reports. The addition of Brockers, 29 will give the Ravens a fierce defensive line with newly signed Calais Campbell and veteran Brandon Williams in the mix. Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012. He has made at least 50 tackles in each of his past three seasons, also has 23 sacks over eight seasons.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Trade Tight End Hayden Hurst to Falcons for Draft Picks

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, according to reports. Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season, but there simply was not enough opportunities and the team could fill the void with the extra draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Acquire Defensive End Calais Campbell from Jaguars

The Ravens have acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Acquisition of Calais Campbell Could Take Ravens to Next Level

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to build the next NFL dynasty. The team has a young roster that includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.DeCosta didn't waste any time correcting some of the team's weaknesses. One of those areas was the pass rush, so DeCosta put together a deal to bring one of the game's top playmakers to Baltimore — Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Versatile Offensive Lineman James Hurst

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst, who was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, released by the team on March 16.Baltimore will add $2.75 million to its salary-cap by parting ways with Hurst.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Place Tender on RFA Center Matt Skura

Center Matt Skura was given a low tender as a restricted free agent by the Ravens, according to a report by the NFL Network. This means Baltimore can match any offer Skura receives from another team. However, the Ravens won't receive any compensation if another team signs Skura and Baltimore does not match the offer. Skura was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore and was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich

What the New Collective Bargaining Agreement Means for Ravens

The he NFL players agreed to the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a 1.5% of the vote, guaranteeing 10 years of labor peace. The deal ensures the league will move forward with a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021 and an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams. The players are guaranteed higher minimum salaries, better benefits, expanded rosters and practice squads and amendments to the drug and discipline policies. The players also get a bigger share of revenue, rising from 47% to 48% in 2021 and to at least 48.5% in any seasons where 17 regular-season games are played.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Walking Delicate Balance with New Salary Cap

The NFL salary cap for 2020 is $198.2 million per team under the new collective bargaining agreement. The Ravens have already acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick,. Campbell has a base salary of $15 million in 2020. The Ravens also designated outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, which will cost the Ravens just over $15.8 million.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Christian Kirksey

Even with the recent franchise tag on Matt Judon, the Ravens still need to add a play-making linebacker. GM Eric DeCosta is looking to add depth via free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.One player that unexpectedly hit the market is Christian Kirksey, who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns. At 27, Kirksey could have some of his best football ahead of him.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW