Bills Will Allow 6,700 Fans for Divisional Playoff Game Against Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will have to deal with a limited crowd for the second consecutive game in the postseason.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that about 6,700 fans will be allowed to attend the divisional playoff game between the Ravens and Buffalo on Jan. 16 at Bills Stadium.

The Bills had the same number of fans for the 27-24 victory over the Colts in the wild-card round.

Baltimore and Buffalo are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 and the temperatures are expected to dip just below 30 degrees.

"It was a great joy to see the Buffalo Bills win their first home playoff game in more than two decades in front of thousands of New York fans on Saturday, and we're looking forward to extending that winning streak this week," Cuomo said in a statement. "New York's first-in-the-nation pilot plan to reopen Bills Stadium to fans went smoothly, and we're pleased to be able to extend it to next week's game.

"The success of our pilot plan depends on individual behavior as well as collective measures, and I urge Bills fans to stay safe and follow the rules as we look to another exciting game. Go Bills!"

The state of New York has implemented several strict guidelines for fans attending the game.

Those in attendance must have a negative COVID-19 test result and adhere to all state-mandated public health precautions., under a plan developed by the Bills, the New York State Department of Health, and Bio-Reference Laboratories There will also be contact tracing conducted after the game, and tailgating is prohibited.

"We want to thank our fans for following the safety guidelines, and remind the fans coming Saturday fans to please wear your mask, socially distance and follow the rules," Cuomo said. "Be safe. Be smart. Be loud."



The Titans allowed 14,029 to attend the wild-card game against the Ravens, who also had several of their fans at the game. Baltimore emerged with a 20-13 victory.