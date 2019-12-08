Raven
Ravens-Bills: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The stakes are high for both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills heading into their Week 14 matchup.

Baltimore (10-2) can claim a spot in the postseason with a victory. If the Steelers lose to the Cardinals, the Ravens can also clinch the AFC North with a win.

Baltimore also holds the top seeds in the AFC playoffs and wants to retain that ranking.  

The Bills (9-3) have a firm grasp on a wild-card spot for the playoffs. However, Buffalo is also within striking distance with New England (10-2) for first place in the AFC East. 

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs just 63 yards on the ground to break the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season held by Michael Vick (1,039 yards rushing in 2006). 

"It would be an honor," Jackson said about potentially breaking the record. "Michael Vick is my favorite player. For me to do such a thing, it’s incredible. He had that record for a long time, and it will be pretty cool. But I’m focused on the win, regardless.”

Baltimore enters the game as 6.5-point favorites. 

Injury Report

Both Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey and tight end Mark Andrews are active against the Bills after entering the day questionable because of injuries. 

Humphrey has been battling a hip injury and Andrews was dealing with an injured foot. However, Baltimore gets a boost with both players in the starting lineup.

The Ravens’ inactives are CB Anthony Averett, C Hroniss Grasu, DT Justin Ellis, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott and QB Trace McSorley

Tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) was ruled out for the Bills.

Buffalo's other inactives were WR Duke Williams, RB TJ Yeldon, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Vincent Taylor, S Dean Marlowe, OL Ike Boettger.

Weather Factor

The weather has the potential to impact a game, especially in the Northeast in the month of December.

The game-time wind chill in Buffalo will reportedly be in low 30s. There is also supposed to be 15- to 25-miler-per hour winds, which could hamper the passing game of both teams.

The Ravens rely heavily on running the ball so the weather could play into their favor. Baltimore leads the league with 207.8 yards rushing per game and should be able to find some space to run against the Bills, who allow 104,3 yards.

 

