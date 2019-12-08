Raven
Ravens-Bills: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich

The Script Has Flipped

After the Ravens dismantled several opponents this season, the defense has been the difference over the past two games. Baltimore sacked Josh Allen six times. The Ravens were also able to overcome several questionable calls that helped the Bills extends drives. "The pass rush was relentless," Harbaugh said. Baltimore is an even more dangerous team with defense at playing such a high level.

Jackson Can Manage A Game

Both the Bills and 49ers were mostly effective containing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Nonetheless, he found a way to win. Jackson ran for 40 yards on 11 carries against Buffalo. He also completed 16 of 25 passes for 145 yards with three touchdowns and his first interception on a tipped pass since Week 5 against Pittsburgh. There weren't many spectacular plays, but he showed his maturity by not taking any unnecessary chances and leading his team to a victory. 

Keep Up the Pressure

Even though the Ravens clinched a playoff spot, don't look for them to finish the season conservatively.  Baltimore wants to hold onto that top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The current nine-game winning streak is the best in franchise history and this group of players want to keep that rolling through the playoffs. 

Ravens Are Battle-Tested, But Are the Bills?

Trevor Woods
Baltimore is heading to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills, a team that's having one of their best seasons in over twenty years. The Ravens currently have the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC and have a ton to play for the rest of the year, but the Bills do as well. At 9-3, the Bills are just a game behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Ravens Survive Bills to Clinch Postseason Berth

Todd Karpovich
When the game was on the line, the Baltimore Ravens showed their championship mettle.On a fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peter knocked down a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to John Brown that sealed the 24-17 victory.Baltimore (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason and is in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Ravens-Bills: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
The stakes are high for both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills heading into their Week 14 matchup. Baltimore (10-2) can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory. If the Steelers lose to the Cardinals, the Ravens can also clinch the AFC North with a win. The Bills (9-3) have a firm grasp on a wild-card spot for the playoffs. However, Buffalo is also within striking distance with New England (10-2) for first place in the AFC East.

Ravens Okay Sharing 'Nobody Cares, Work Harder' Motto with Lakers

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson often wears a shirt with a slogan that reads "Nobody Cares, Work Harder." It's a reminder for the young Ravens quarterback to keep moving toward his goals despite any adversity. Now, players for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA have also adopted the slogan because of its message.

Brandon Carr Is Ravens 2019 Ed Block Award Winner

Todd Karpovich
Cornerback Brandon Carr is the Ravens 2019 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The award also recognizing a player’s efforts on the field and his ability to overcome adversity.

Week 14: Ravens at Bills: Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Buffalo in Week 14. Baltimore could also win the AFC North if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Young Dynamic QBs Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Square Off in Week 14

Todd Karpovich
Two of the league's best young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, will take center stage when the Ravens travel to Buffalo in Week 14 in search of spot in the postseason.

Week 14: Ravens-Bills Game Status

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens had all 53 players available to practice two days before the Week 14 matchup against Buffalo. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) was ruled out for the Bills.

Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Todd Karpovich
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month after the Baltimore Ravens went undefeated in November. Jackson threw for 777 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in four victories over the past month. He completed 76.2 percent (64 of 84) of his pass attempts over that stretch. Jackson also ran for 300 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns.

Video: Ravens Confident Teams Not Trying to Hurt Jackson

Todd Karpovich
Are teams targeting Lamar Jackson with late hits?That was a question raised after the Ravens 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. San Francisco was flagged twice for roughing-the-passer. Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange with 49ers safety Marcell Harris after safety Jimmie Ward appeared to tackle Jackson out of bounds, but there was no penalty. Harbaugh had a softer stance this week about the hits on Jackson and whether teams were trying to intentionally hurt him.