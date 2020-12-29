Bisciotti Foundation, Ravens Donate $5M to Assist Vital Programs In Baltimore Region

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens have combined to donate $5 million to assist vital programs supported by Catholic Charities from more than 200 locations in Baltimore City and nine Maryland counties.

With a goal of improving the essential needs of underserved Marylanders, the grant supports early childhood development and education; food services (meals and groceries); shelter and housing; workforce development and employment; family stability; and healing and care (physical, behavioral and emotional).

This donation will provide specific and continued support to all Catholic Charities programs and services, including:

Catholic Charities Head Start and Early Head Start

Our Daily Bread Employment Center

Christopher Place

My Sister’s Place

Sarah’s House

My Brother’s Keeper

St. Vincent’s Villa

Senior Communities

Villa Maria Community Resources

Since their 1996 inception, the Ravens have routinely engaged with children and outreach programs, working to strengthen individuals, families and communities throughout the city and state.

The $5 million gift is a long-term investment in the future of programs providing critically-important services to Marylanders in need, particularly as communities seek to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and work to create substantive social justice reform.

“My colleagues and I know that this incredibly generous gift is not for us, but for our neighbors we are privileged to serve,” said William J. McCarthy Jr., executive director of Catholic Charities of Baltimore. “We are profoundly grateful for the generosity and trust that Steve and Renee Bisciotti, their family and the Baltimore Ravens have shown in us. This community is home to all of us, and together, we are committed to serving in ways that honor each person’s dignity with compassion today and every day.”

Bisciotti added: "These programs play an essential role in uplifting our communities. Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to invest in the well-being and development of those who need it most. Our hope is that we can help make a positive impact that will be felt by many.”

— The Baltimore Ravens