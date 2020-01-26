RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Former Ravens Receiver Anquan Boldin Helps Deliver Iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin helped deliver the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami. 

Boldin, a 14-year NFL veteran, played a key role in the Ravens victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII champion.

FedEx, the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, also secured the delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, marking the first key milestone in the week of celebrations leading up to The Big Game.

“Today marks the 20th consecutive year FedEx has safely delivered the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy, one of the most recognizable trophies in all of sports, to the Super Bowl host city,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president, Integrated Marketing and Communications. “Our annual delivery of this special hardware is one of more than a billion deliveries we make for and to customers each year. On behalf of more than 490,000 FedEx team members around the world, we are honored to deliver this trophy to football fans.”

The historic trophy, which was handcrafted by artisans at Tiffany & Co., is made of sterling silver and depicts a regulation-size football in kicking position on a pyramid-like base that includes the words ‘Vince Lombardi Trophy’ and ‘Super Bowl LIV’ along with the NFL shield.

Lazaro Valle, a Miami Gardens resident and FedEx Express courier for 25 years, made the final delivery to the Super Bowl Experience with the help of Boldin.

During its trip to Miami, the famous trophy was monitored by SenseAware, a FedEx innovation. SenseAware tracked the trophy from NFL Headquarters in New York to the Miami Beach Convention Center where it is now on display. The device also tracks environmental factors such as temperature and humidity and monitors light detection, which would indicate if the package was opened before its arrival in Miami. 

Throughout the week, fans visiting the Miami area can get up-close and personal with the trophy at Super Bowl Experience, pro football's interactive theme park at the Miami Beach Convention Center. On Sunday, Feb. 2, it will be awarded to either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, commemorating a Super Bowl champion for the 2019-20 NFL season.

“Every year at the Super Bowl, we’re honored to offer fans the opportunity to see and take pictures with the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy up-close and personal at Super Bowl Experience before it is awarded to the Super Bowl champions,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “As we culminate our 100th season and look to the next 100, we’re excited to continue this tradition in collaboration with FedEx ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.”

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl. The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Is Dez Bryant An Option for the Ravens?

The Ravens and Dez Bryant had a previous courtship.Baltimore reportedly wanted to add the veteran wide receiver to the roster prior to the 2018 season. However, he opted to sign with the New Orleans before his season was cut short because of a torn Achilles. Bryant now want to get back into the league, and at age 31, he still could make an impact for a team. He cryptically noted on social media the Ravens could be a good fit.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Final Grades

The Baltimore Ravens had the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs. However, the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round. Here are Baltimore' final grades.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Takes Center Stage at Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson has the charisma that makes him naturally entertaining in front of the camera. During the season, he mesmerized defenses with his jukes and spin moves, or finding receivers in the back or corners of the end zone. In short he was a human, highlight reel. This week, Jackson took center stage at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Jackson was mic'd up during practice and had some several light moments with teammates.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Source: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh To Be Honored As Player & Coach Of The Year By The Maxwell Football Club

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored for their record-setting 2019 season by the Maxwell Football Club, sources told SportsIllustrated.com's Kristian Dye. The Philadelphia-based organization, best known for honoring the college player of the year with the Maxwell Award, will recognize Harbaugh as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year. Jackson will be named the Bert Bell Award winner as the NFL's top player.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens Plan to Make Further Adjustments on Offense

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was questioned about the Ravens' offensive scheme after a second early in the playoffs. One year after the Los Angeles Chargers shut the Ravens down in the wild-card round, the Tennessee Titans did the same in the divisional playoffs. The Ravens plan to make their own adjustments to a offense that was among the most prolific in the league in 2019.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Looking for Several Young Players to Take Next Step With Development

The Ravens have several young receivers with the potential to make an impact in the coming years. Rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed flashes of play-making ability and each of them will use the offseason to make further strides.  While Mark Andrews was a focal point of the Ravens passing attack. fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst also made some big plays. Each of those players have already shown coach John Harbaugh they have a tremendous upside.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Yanda's Future Looms Large for Ravens

The potential retirement of Marshal Yanda looms large over the Ravens' offseason.Should the eight-time, Pro Bowl offensive lineman decide to step away, the Ravens would have a huge void to fill. Even Yanda has't decided whether he will return for his 14th season. For now, he is just enjoying his time at the Pro Bowl in Orlando with 11 of his teammates.

Todd Karpovich

by

Theronimo

Ravens Have $28.9M in Cap Space as They Look Toward Free-Agent Market

The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of money, DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said there's no secret surrounding some of the team's most glaring needs at linebacker/pass rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Will Focus On Improving Front Seven This Offseason

The Ravens admittedly need to make some improvements with both their inside and outside linebackers. The team would also like to add some more depth to the defensive line to further support a secondary that is the strength of the team. Baltimore has several pending unrestricted free agents with its front seven, including linebackers Josh Bynes, Matthew Judon, Anthony Levine Sr., Pernell McPhee and Patrick Onwuasor. Defensive tackles Justin Ellis, Domata Peko, Michael Pierce and Jihad Ward can also hit the open market.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich