Former Ravens Receiver Anquan Boldin Helps Deliver Iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy

Former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin helped deliver the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami.

Boldin, a 14-year NFL veteran, played a key role in the Ravens victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII champion.

FedEx, the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, also secured the delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, marking the first key milestone in the week of celebrations leading up to The Big Game.

“Today marks the 20th consecutive year FedEx has safely delivered the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy, one of the most recognizable trophies in all of sports, to the Super Bowl host city,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president, Integrated Marketing and Communications. “Our annual delivery of this special hardware is one of more than a billion deliveries we make for and to customers each year. On behalf of more than 490,000 FedEx team members around the world, we are honored to deliver this trophy to football fans.”

The historic trophy, which was handcrafted by artisans at Tiffany & Co., is made of sterling silver and depicts a regulation-size football in kicking position on a pyramid-like base that includes the words ‘Vince Lombardi Trophy’ and ‘Super Bowl LIV’ along with the NFL shield.

Lazaro Valle, a Miami Gardens resident and FedEx Express courier for 25 years, made the final delivery to the Super Bowl Experience with the help of Boldin.

During its trip to Miami, the famous trophy was monitored by SenseAware, a FedEx innovation. SenseAware tracked the trophy from NFL Headquarters in New York to the Miami Beach Convention Center where it is now on display. The device also tracks environmental factors such as temperature and humidity and monitors light detection, which would indicate if the package was opened before its arrival in Miami.

Throughout the week, fans visiting the Miami area can get up-close and personal with the trophy at Super Bowl Experience, pro football's interactive theme park at the Miami Beach Convention Center. On Sunday, Feb. 2, it will be awarded to either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, commemorating a Super Bowl champion for the 2019-20 NFL season.

“Every year at the Super Bowl, we’re honored to offer fans the opportunity to see and take pictures with the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy up-close and personal at Super Bowl Experience before it is awarded to the Super Bowl champions,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “As we culminate our 100th season and look to the next 100, we’re excited to continue this tradition in collaboration with FedEx ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.”