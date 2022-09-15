Ravens Bracing for 'Fast' Dolphins Offense

OWINGS MILS, Md. — The addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill has added a new dimension to the Miami Dolphins offense.

Hill is a downfield threat that has added more speed to Miami's attack.

The Ravens are bracing for that explosive offense and a lot of different looks from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is mobile enough to make plays with his legs.

"They’ve done a good job down there, and [Dolphins head] Coach [Mike McDaniel] has done a great job of tailoring it to their players, tailoring it to their quarterback Tua," coach John Harbaugh said. "[He’s] done a good job, gets the ball out quick. A lot of RPOs, because he’s good at that, a lot of movement passes. Obviously, speed; they have two of the fastest receivers in football playing for them.

"Two running backs who run that scheme extremely well, and what I mean by that [is] the wide-zone-type scheme. So, that’s kind of how they’re built on offense.”

The Dolphins ran past the New England Patriots 20-7 in the opener. Tagovailoa threw for 270 yards with a 42-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle. As a rookie last year, Waddle caught more passes (104) than any rookie in NFL history.

Hill had eight receptions for 94 yards in his Dolphins debut.

Miami has a solid running attack with Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

The Dolphins have never won at M&T Bank Stadium, which opened in 1998. Miami is 0-4 all-time there and the Ravens want to keep it that way.

“Any time you face people like that, it’s a tough challenge, and you’ve just got to give respect where it’s due," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "So, the biggest thing for us is just to come out there, [take] good angles to the football [with] everybody running to the ball at the stack and just try to get these guys on the ground – get shots on them.”