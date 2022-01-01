Ravens Bracing for Large Dose of Rams WR Cooper Kupp in Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is having one of the greatest seasons in NFL history.

He'll look to reach more milestones this week against the Ravens banged-up secondary.

“I think one of the things that jumps out is not only is he on a historic pace as a receiver; he’s one of those guys that when you just watch him on tape, it looks like he just lives in the weight room and lives and breathes and eats football, because he does everything," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "Not only does he run great routes and catches the ball with great catch radius, but he also blocks well and does all the dirty work, as well. And all three of those receivers, with the addition of [Odell] Beckham [Jr.] and [Van] Jefferson, in my eyes, they’re all No. 1 receivers. It’s not like they have a [No.] 1, 2, 3; it’s 1, 1, 1, and that’s why they play ‘zebra’ as much as they do.

"[Head coach] Sean [McVay] does a great job of moving everybody around, and he is the originator of this offense that we’re getting ready to see Sunday, and it’s going to be a great challenge.”

Kupp leads the NFL with 132 receptions, the fifth-most in a single season all-time, for 1,734 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

With five receptions at Baltimore on Sunday, Kupp would surpass Antonio Brown (136 receptions in 2015) and Julio Jones (136 in 2015) for the third-most receptions in a single season in NFL history.

“There are a couple of things that go into that – is building chemistry, and they’re building chemistry fast," Martindale said. "It seems like Cooper Kupp and [Matthew] Stafford [have] played together for 20 years. I mean, the chemistry they have that you just see growing with Odell [Beckham Jr.] within each game, and that’s a scary thought. But he’s being what’s made him great – Odell. He’s catching ‘nine routes,’ catching fades and catching the ball across the middle. He’s a tough out.”

Kupp’s 1,734 receiving yards are the seventh-most in a season all-time and with at least 48 receiving yards, would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce (1,781 receiving yards in 1995) for the fifth-most in a season all-time.

Dating back to Week 13 of the 2020 season, Kupp has recorded at least five receptions in 19 consecutive games and can become the fifth player all-time with at least five catches in 20 consecutive games.

“I think he’s a student of the game," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "I think he’s someone that does a great job each and every week of knowing what he’s going to get, what he’s going to see, and then he’s just super elusive. You see some of the things he does, and it’s like, ‘How does he come up with that? What’s going on in his head to make him make that type of move – three different moves – to get himself open?’

"So, they do a great job of allowing him to be himself, have that freedom, and he’s just a beast, man. It’s been fun to be able to watch him.”