Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman Reportedly An Offseason Target for Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is about to hit the free-agent market and he'll have a familiar suitor.

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have an interest in signing Bozeman, who can play both guard and center.

Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his career at left guard before moving to his natural position at center last season where he started all 16 games.

Bozeman could have priced himself out of the Ravens comfort zone because they don't a whole lot of flexibility with the salary cap.

Bozeman will likely land a contract between $10 million and $12 million per year, an NFL source told Raven Country.

Bozeman got emotional when asked about his future in Baltimore after the season.

“I’ll just continue to take care of my body, continue to try to grow as a football player, grow as a man, take some time to recover [and] do the things I need to do," Bozeman said. "We’ll let our agents handle all the backend stuff, and we’ll see what happens. I’ve been very blessed. This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved from the ground up – from all my teammates to the coaches, to the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So, I’m just very grateful.”

Meanwhile, the Bengals will have close to $60 million to spend and upgrading the offensive line to protect quarterback Joe Burrow is a main priority.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh admitted re-signing the team's unrestricted free agents is an ongoing challenge.

“[It poses a] big challenge. It’s not something that gets answered until, really, they go to the market. At this point in time, guys go to the market – that’s what happens – so we’re just going to have to see how that plays out," Harbaugh said. "The guys you’re talking about are good players. I’d love to have those guys back. We’ve got a number of guys … I always want them all back – that’s the problem – I want them all back, but you’ve got to prioritize, and it’s more than one factor."