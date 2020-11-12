Ravens Focused on Cam, Not Tom Against Patriots

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens certainly don't miss Tom Brady in New England.

Over 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady went 6-2 against Baltimore, throwing for 2,177 yards with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He was less spectacular in the playoffs going 2-2 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2015) throwing for 1,080 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Now, the Ravens are focused on containing Cam Newton, who has 1,417 yards passing with two touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Newton has been effective running the ball with 314 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I don’t know how it’s going to feel," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about not facing Brady. "We’ve played against Cam Newton before, obviously. The last time we played against him, he had a very good game against us – we remember that.

"So, that will be the challenge. He’s an excellent quarterback. [He’s] a very aware player, very talented, [has] a great arm. [He] can beat you with his legs, as well. So, that’s our challenge this week.”

The Ravens last played against Newton on Oct. 28, 2018, when he was with the Panthers. Newton went 21 of 29 for 219 yards with two touchdowns (116.9 rating), leading Carolina to a 36-21 victory. He also had 10 carries for 52 yards with another score.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was the backup to Joe Flacco in that game. Now, Jackson is looking forward to playing against Newton, who he's followed throughout his career.

“I’ve watched Cam since Auburn," Jackson said. "Everyone in the country did. Everyone knew about Cam – ‘Superman’ – doing his thing. And a lot of us looked up to him. He’s a mobile quarterback. He does his thing. He won the Heisman.

"He won the college [football national] championship, won MVP, went to the Super Bowl – stuff like that. I followed him a lot. Wanted to get to where he’s at, and now I’m here. Now I’ve got to play against him. Just can’t wait to do that.”

The Ravens are looking for their first regular-season win in Foxborough.