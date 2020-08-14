SI.com
RavenCountry
Ravens Brandon Williams excited about the move back to nose tackle

Todd Karpovich

Brandon Williams will be "back in his natural habitat" as he moves to nose tackle for the Ravens this season.

The additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe have created more flexibility on the defensive line. Williams is excited to see the potential of this overhauled unit.

"Those two additions, Wolfe and Calais, you have the twin towers right next to me," said Williams, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (94th overall) of the 2013 draft. "Those two giants. I don't see how offenses can come at us, man. I like what I got. I like my team. We have a lot of things going for us on the d-line and I'm excited to see it."

Last season, Williams finished with 34 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. He was also stout against the run and Ravens were ranked fifth in the NFL, allowing 93.4 yards on the ground per game. 

However, general manager Eric DeCosta wanted to boost the interior pass rush in 2020 so he brought in Campbell and Wolfe. 

Baltimore's defensive linemen combined for just five sacks in 2019. The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7), and Brandon Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks last season.

All three players are solid against the run. 

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in this year's draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. 

Williams, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018, should be even more effective lined up in the middle of the defensive line. 

"I'm back in my natural habitat. I'm ready to take on double teams, going against centers again,' Williams said. "Just ready to wreak havoc in the middle. That's my job. That's what they need from me."

