Ravens reportedly waive UDFA Jacob Breeland, hope he clears waivers

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens still have high expectations for Jacob Breeland.

Even though they reportedly waived the undrafted rookie tight end with an injury designation, the team is hopeful that Breeland clears waivers and can spend the 2020 season rehabbing at their practice facility.

Breeland tore his ACL last year at the University of Oregon and the challenges with the COVID-19 cut into his ability to effectively work with specialists. He was placed on the Ravens' active non-football injury list on July 27.

Baltimore is in the market for a third tight end after former first-round pick Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The Ravens need to add depth behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, who are two of the best play-making tight ends in the NFL.

Breeland was in the mix to help fill the void. He finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. He was just the eighth Oregon tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. Breeland had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.

The Ravens signed veteran tight end Jerell Adams to compete for a roster spot. Adams, who has 24 catches for 214 yards with a touchdown in his three-year NFL career, could have an opportunity to compete for that spot.

The Ravens liked the potential of undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland but he will miss his rookie year after suffering a knee injury at Oregon.

Eli Wolf, another undrafted rookie from Georgia, is also expected to compete for a roster spot. Charles Scarff, who spent last season on Baltimore's practice squad, is also an option.

Tom Pelissero, of the NFL Network, was the first to report on the Ravens' decision to waive Breeland.  

  

