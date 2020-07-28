RavenCountry
How will Jacob Breeland's injury affect Ravens tight-ends room?

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens placed undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury list and that could have a big impact on the final roster.

Even with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle atop the depth chart, Baltimore needs to add a third playmaker after trading Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Ravens were relying on both Breeland and Eli Wolf, another UDFA, to help fill the void. 

Breeland finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. He was just the eighth Oregon tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. Breeland had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.

However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, which hindered his value in the draft. He'll keep rehabbing the injury before he is able to be activated. At this point, the Ravens could place him on Injured Reserve to keep him in the organization.

This scenario also opens the door for Wolf. 

Wolf played in all 14 games, starting in the final two for Georgia. He finished the season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown and was awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

In his junior year at Tennessee, Wolf played in 12 games (seven starts), totaling 5 receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown.

"We've always thought that was an important position," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "And then with our offense and [coordinator] Greg Roman, he's always been a coach that liked a lot of multiple looks. I do think tight ends really factor into that."

Baltimore could also look to add a veteran player that is released from another, but a younger addition would have a bigger upside. 

In other news, the Ravens waived four undrafted rookies— offensive linemen Evan Adams, Daishawn Dixon and R.J. Prince and kicker Nick Vogel. 

