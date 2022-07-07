Ravens Bring Back Justin Houston On 1-Year Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens boosted their pass rush by re-signing outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year deal.

One of the Ravens' most pressing needs this offseason is boosting their ability to get to the quarterback.

Baltimore thought it solved this challenge by signing Za'Darius Smith in free agency, but the outside linebacker decided to sign with the Minnesota Vikings for more money.

Baltimore finished with 34 sacks last season, which ranked in the 10 of the league last season.

Houston could be a boost.

He signed with the Ravens prior to last season. He started all 15 games in which he appeared, totaling 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a team-high 17 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble return for the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense (84.5 ypg).

He also recorded his 100th-career sack against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11, becoming the 37th player in league history to reach the century mark.

Houston turned 33 in January.

In May, Baltimore applied the unrestricted free agent tender on Houston, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Under this designation, Houston would count toward the compensatory draft formula if he signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp.

The Ravens expressed optimism that Houston would be back in the fold this offseason. He could be the perfect mentor for David Ojabo, a second-round pick from Michigan.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was confident the team would bring Houston back and lobbied for his return.