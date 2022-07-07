Skip to main content

Ravens Bring Back Justin Houston On 1-Year Deal

OLB could boost pass rush.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens boosted their pass rush by re-signing outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year deal. 

One of the Ravens' most pressing needs this offseason is boosting their ability to get to the quarterback.

Baltimore thought it solved this challenge by signing Za'Darius Smith in free agency, but the outside linebacker decided to sign with the Minnesota Vikings for more money.

Baltimore finished with 34 sacks last season, which ranked in the 10 of the league last season.

Houston could be a boost.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He signed with the Ravens prior to last season. He started all 15 games in which he appeared, totaling 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a team-high 17 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble return for the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense (84.5 ypg). 

He also recorded his 100th-career sack against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11, becoming the 37th player in league history to reach the century mark.

Houston turned 33 in January.

In May, Baltimore applied the unrestricted free agent tender on Houston, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Under this designation, Houston would count toward the compensatory draft formula if he signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp.

The Ravens expressed optimism that Houston would be back in the fold this offseason. He could be the perfect mentor for David Ojabo, a second-round pick from Michigan. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was confident the team would bring Houston back and lobbied for his return. 

dibttidovt0gnnapkuja
News

DK Metcalf Impressed by Lamar Jackson's New Look

By Todd Karpovich52 minutes ago
download
News

Ravens Showed Draft Acumen by Selecting Lamar Jackson

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
download
News

Ravens Focused On Creating More Turnovers This Season

By Todd Karpovich7 hours ago
ravens22_Morgan-Moses-800x445
News

Morgan Moses Could Be Ravens' Most Vital Offseason Signing

By Todd KarpovichJul 6, 2022
ap21015000723422
News

The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Ravens 2022 Schedule

By Todd KarpovichJul 6, 2022
usa_today_17300809.0
News

AFC North Offseason Report Cards, Analysis

By Todd KarpovichJul 6, 2022
qy7sjped31shhjiymcdy
News

Ravens Have Insurance at Offensive Tackle

By Todd KarpovichJul 5, 2022
USATSI_16613485
News

The Return Of J.K. Dobbins Is Huge for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichJul 5, 2022