Ravens Bringing Back Pat Ricard on Three-Year Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There was some uncertainty among the Ravens surrounding the future of fullback Pat Ricard when he was able to test the free-agent market for the first time.

However, Baltimore remained the best fit for the versatile Ricard and he signed a three-year deal with the team.

Ricard will help the Ravens get back on track with the run game.

Last year, Ricard appeared in 13 games with 11 starts and earned his third career trip to the Pro Bowl. He was instrumental in blocking for the NFL’s sixth-ranked offense (378.8 ypg) and third-best rushing attack (145.8 ypg).

Ricard added two carries for 4 yards and 8 catches for a career-high 63 receiving yards with a touchdown. He also has the ability to play on both sides of the ball as a fullback, tight end and defensive lineman.

Ricard has appeared in 1,544 offensive snaps and 225 defensive snaps throughout his career. He helped block for a Ravens rushing attack that topped 100 rushing yards in 43 consecutive games (2018-21), tying for the longest streak of its kind in NFL history (Pittsburgh – 1974-77).

He earned his second-straight Pro Bowl selection in 2020, appeared in 15 games (10 starts) at fullback. He helped block for the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which produced the third-most yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season. Baltimore also owned the seventh-best scoring offense (29.3 ppg) and fourth-best third-down offense (48.8%).

The Ravens tallied a franchise-record 24 rushing touchdowns

In 2019, Ricard established himself as a key contributor on offense and defense. He recorded 8 receptions for 47 yards and 1 touchdown and served as a dominant blocker, helping Baltimore post the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). Also in 2019, the Ravens set new single-season franchise records for total TDs (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521).