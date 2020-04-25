Broderick Washington Jr. Latest DT to join Ravens

The Ravens continued to add depth to their defensive line with the addition of Texas Tech tackle Broderick Washington Jr. with the 170th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ravens took Washington with the pick they received from the Vikings for camp kicker Kaare Vedvik, who didn't make Minnesota's final roster.

Washington is the second defensive tackle taken by Baltimore in this year's draft. The Ravens also selected Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick.

Washington started in all 12 games for Texas Tech on the defensive line. It was the third consecutive year he earned the starting job in every contest.

He finished his career as a Red Raider with 38 starts, which was the second-highest amount of career starts on the defense and third-most on the team. Washington led all defensive linemen with 39 tackles, including 5.5 that went for a loss. He also posted 2.5 sacks to go along with seven quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Washington was ranked tied for second on the team in quarterback hurries behind only Jordyn Brooks’ 12. He recorded at least two tackles in all but two games.

The Ravens boosted that the defensive line earlier this offseason with the acquisition of Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

The Ravens then added Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. An eight-year NFL veteran, Wolfe has played in 108 games (all starts), recording 299 tackles, 33 sacks, 15 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.