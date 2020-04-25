RavenCountry
Broderick Washington Jr. Latest DT to join Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens continued to add depth to their defensive line with the addition of Texas Tech tackle Broderick Washington Jr. with the 170th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Ravens took Washington with the pick they received from the Vikings for camp kicker Kaare Vedvik, who didn't make Minnesota's final roster.

Washington is the second defensive tackle taken by Baltimore in this year's draft. The Ravens also selected Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick.

Washington started in all 12 games for Texas Tech on the defensive line. It was the third consecutive year he earned the starting job in every contest.

He finished his career as a Red Raider with 38 starts, which was the second-highest amount of career starts on the defense and third-most on the team. Washington led all defensive linemen with 39 tackles, including 5.5 that went for a loss. He also posted 2.5 sacks to go along with seven quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Washington was ranked tied for second on the team in quarterback hurries behind only Jordyn Brooks’ 12. He recorded at least two tackles in all but two games. 

The Ravens boosted that the defensive line earlier this offseason with the acquisition of Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

The Ravens then added Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. An eight-year NFL veteran, Wolfe has played in 108 games (all starts), recording 299 tackles, 33 sacks, 15 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens NFL Draft Live Blog

The Baltimore Ravens have nine selections, including the 28th overall pick, in this year's NFL Draft. Stay here for the latest updates and reactions.

Todd Karpovich

SI Draft Tracker

Ravens Reinforce O-Line with Ben Bredeson

The Ravens continued to strengthen the offensive line with the selection of Michigan guard Ben Bredeson with the 143rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get High Grades with Day 2 Surprise

Ravens add Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins, Texas WR Devin Duvernay, Mississippi State OG Tyre Phillips, Ohio State LB Malik Harrison, Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Find OL Help with Tyre Phillips

The Ravens found depth for the offensive line by taking Mississippi State tackle Tyre Phillips with the 106th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ohio State's Malik Harrison Second LB Taken By Ravens

The Ravens added more depth to its group of linebackers by selecting Malik Harrison from Ohio State with the 98th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Fill Need with Texas WR Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens waited until the 92nd overall pick to add a receiver, selecting Texas' Devin Duvernay.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Add DT Justin Madubuike with 71st Overall Pick

The Ravens boosted their defensive line with Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Boost Record Running Attack with J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick, which will boost an already record-setting running attack.

Todd Karpovich

AFC North Is Officially Heisman Trophy Central

Joe Burrow is fifth Heisman Trophy winner to play in the AFC North, joining quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Robert Griffin III and Mark Ingram.

Todd Karpovich

JCK

Ravens Get Rave Reviews for Day 1

By drafting Patrick Queen, Baltimore not only grabbed the best player available on their board, but they also filled a key area of need at inside linebacker.

Todd Karpovich