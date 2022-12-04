Skip to main content

Who's Playing, Who's Out for Ravens — Broncos in Week 13

The Ravens and Broncos announce their inactive players for their Week 13 matchup.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Left tackle Ronnie Stanley will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

However, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was active for the Week 13 game against the Broncos after missing the last game with a knee injury.

Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo was inactive as the Ravens want to be patient with him. Ojabo is practicing after recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in the spring. He has yet to make his NFL debut. 

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar was on the field in pregame warmups wearing a sweatshirt. He will also have to wait at least another week for his NFL debut.

The Ravens' other inactive players are:

  • Outside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
  • Cornerback Pepe Williams
  • Running back Mike Davis
  • Inside linebacker Josh Bynes

The Broncos' inactive players are:

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

