Ravens-Broncos: Matchups to Watch, Advantage, Prediction

The Ravens play at the Denver Broncos in Week 4 and both teams will be missing several key players.

Here are the matchups to watch, along with who has the advantage and a prediction.

Offense

Passing Offense: Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions (86.4 qbr). He leads the NFL in yards-per-pass average. He missed two days of practice this week with a sore back but is expected to play. The Broncos have a stingy defense are allowing 8.6 points per game, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL. Denver is ranked No. 2 for pass defense. Von Miller leads the team with four sacks, so the Ravens will need to slow him down with some creative blocking. Marquise Brown needs to bounce back from three drops against Detroit. Tight end Mark Andrews finished with five catches on seven targets for 109 yards. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins leads the team with 17.3 yards per catch.

Advantage: Broncos

Rushing Offense: The Ravens lead the league with 185.3 rushing yards per game despite losing their two top running backs — J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Jackson keeps teams off-balance with his feet and Ty’Son Williams is averaging 6.1 yards per carry as the starting running back. Baltimore could activate Le'Veon Bell for the first time. The Broncos have stout against the run and are allowing 59.3 yards per game.Linebacker Alexander Johnson and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones do a solid job flying to the ball. The Ravens are going to want to establish the run in the high altitude and are get back to the strength.

Advantage: Ravens

Defense

Passing Defense: Baltimore has struggled with injuries in the secondary. This week, cornerback Anthony Averett did not practice Friday after injuring his ankle the previous day. Averett has been the starter since Marcus Peters went down with a season-ending knee injury. If Averett cannot play against the Broncos, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Kevon Seymour, who is currently on the practice squad, would be the available cornerbacks. The Ravens secondary could take another potential hit without safety DeShon Elliott, who has missed practice this week with a quad injury. Fellow safety Geno Stone is also dealing with a thigh injury. eddy Bridgewater has played exceptional, throwing for 827 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite targets are Courtland Sutton (15 receptions for 210 yards) and Tim Patrick (12 catches for 174 yards). Bridgewater will try to dink and dunk the Ravens and occasionally look downfield for a big play. The Ravens secondary has been uneven and is allowing 314,7 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. They need to keep the pressure on Bridgwater,

Advantage: Broncos

Rushing Defense: Baltimore has been stout against the run and is allowing 79 yards per game. The Ravens will get a boost with Brandon Williams back in the lineup. The Broncos running attack is led by Melvin Gordon. who is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. rookie Javonte Williams (138 yards, 3.5 yards per carry) will also get opportunities to carry the ball. Calais Campbell, Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh have done a solid job finding the football for Baltimore. The Ravens do have to improve their tackling.

Advantage: Ravens

Special Teams: Ravens kicker Kicker Justin Tucker is coming off a record-breaking 66-yard field goal against the Lions. He could be even more dangerous in Denver. Sam Koch is averaging 41.9 yards per punt. Returner Devin Duvernay had some gaffes but is still explosive. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has converted all nine of his field-goal attempts. Denver is susceptible to big plays in the return game.

Advantage: Ravens

Prediction

The Broncos have beaten three teams that are a combined 0-9. The Ravens have played three hard-fought games and are battle-tested. It's also Baltimore's third road game in four weeks, This game will be tight and could ultimately come down to a critical turnover. Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Ronald Darby, and linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell are on IR. Guards Graham Glasgow has been ruled out and Dalton Risner is questionable.

Ravens 28, Broncos 24