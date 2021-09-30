Ravens-Broncos Notebook

Player notes for Baltimore at Denver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel to Denver to take on the undefeated Broncos in Week 4.

Here are some key player notes.

Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for a season-high 287 yards a touchdown and interception and rushed for 58 yards last week against the Lions. Aims for his 6th in a row with 50+ rush yards. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC West with 80+ rush yards. Leads QBs with 251 rush yards this season.

Running back Latavius Murray has rush TD in 2 of 3 games in 2021. Rushed for 124 yards & 2 TDs in his last game vs. Den. (11/29/20 w/ NO). Has 125+ scrimmage yards & 2+ rush TDs in 2 of his past 3 vs. Den. Aims for his 5th in row vs. AFC West with TD. RB

Running back Ty'Son Williams has 90+ scrimmage yards in 2 of 3 games this season,

Running back Devonta Freeman had 123 scrimmage yards (88 rush, 35 rec.) in only career game vs. Den. (10/9/16 w/ Atl.).

Tight end Mark Andrews led team with 5 catches for 109 yards last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards. Had 59 rec. yards in last meeting. WR

Wide receiver Marquise Brown aims for 4th in row with 50+ rec. yards. Has rec. TD in 4 of his past 5. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC West with TD catch.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had 1st-career TD catch in Week 3.

Safety Chuck Clark led the team with season-high 12 tackles & had 1st sack of season last week.

Cornerback Tavon Young had 1st sack of season in Week 3.

Defensive end Calais Campbell had a season-high 2 TFL last week. Has TFL in 2 of 3 career games vs. Den.

Linebacker Patrick Queen aims for his 4th in a row with 6+ tackles. Has TFL in 2 of past 3 on road.

Kicker Justin Tucker converted game-winning 66-yard FG as time expired last week, the longest FG in NFL history.

Broncos

QuarterbackTeddy Bridgewater completed 19 of 25 passes (76 pct.) for 235 yards with 0 INTs for a 104.6 rating last week. Is the only QB in NFL with 75+ completion pct. in each of the first three weeks of the season & can become 2nd QB ever (TOM BRADY in 2007) with 75+ comp. pct. in each of team's 1st 4 games. Aims for 4th in row with 100+ rating & 0 INTs. Leads qualified passers with 76.8 comp. pct.

Running back Melvin Gordon III had 82 scrimmage yards (61 rush, 21 rec.) & rush TD last week. Aims for 4th in row at home with 80+ scrimmage yards & rush TD. Had a rush TD in his only career game vs. Bal. (12/22/18 w/ LAC). Has TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. AFC West.

Rookie running back Javonte Williams had 62 scrimmage yards (33 rec., 29 rush) & 1st-career rush TD in Week 3. Ranks 2nd among rookie RBs with 177 scrimmage yards & 138 rush yards.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC North with 50+ rec. yards.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick had 5 catches for team-high 98 yards last week. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with rec. TD. TE NOAH FANT has 6 catches in 2 of his past 3 on road.

Linebacker Von Miller is the only player in the AFC with a sack in each of the first three weeks of season. Has TFL in 2 of 3 career games vs. Bal. Aims for his 4th in row on road with sack.

Wide receiver A.J. Johnson led the team with career-high 2 sacks & had PD last week. '

Safety Justin Simmons had 1st INT of 2021 in Week 3. Aims for his third in row at home with INT. Rookie

Cornerback Patrick Surtain aims for 3rd in row with PD.