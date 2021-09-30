September 30, 2021
Ravens-Broncos Notebook

Player notes for Baltimore at Denver
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel to Denver to take on the undefeated Broncos in Week 4.

Here are some key player notes. 

Ravens

  • Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for a season-high 287 yards a touchdown and interception and rushed for 58 yards last week against the Lions. Aims for his 6th in a row with 50+ rush yards. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC West with 80+ rush yards. Leads QBs with 251 rush yards this season.
  • Running back Latavius Murray has rush TD in 2 of 3 games in 2021. Rushed for 124 yards & 2 TDs in his last game vs. Den. (11/29/20 w/ NO). Has 125+ scrimmage yards & 2+ rush TDs in 2 of his past 3 vs. Den. Aims for his 5th in row vs. AFC West with TD. RB
  • Running back Ty'Son Williams has 90+ scrimmage yards in 2 of 3 games this season,
  • Running back Devonta Freeman had 123 scrimmage yards (88 rush, 35 rec.) in only career game vs. Den. (10/9/16 w/ Atl.).
  • Tight end Mark Andrews led team with 5 catches for 109 yards last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards. Had 59 rec. yards in last meeting. WR 
  • Wide receiver Marquise Brown aims for 4th in row with 50+ rec. yards. Has rec. TD in 4 of his past 5. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC West with TD catch. 
  • Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had 1st-career TD catch in Week 3.
  • Safety Chuck Clark led the team with season-high 12 tackles & had 1st sack of season last week. 
  • Cornerback Tavon Young had 1st sack of season in Week 3. 
  • Defensive end Calais Campbell had a season-high 2 TFL last week. Has TFL in 2 of 3 career games vs. Den. 
  • Linebacker Patrick Queen aims for his 4th in a row with 6+ tackles. Has TFL in 2 of past 3 on road.
  • Kicker Justin Tucker converted game-winning 66-yard FG as time expired last week, the longest FG in NFL history. 

Broncos

  • QuarterbackTeddy Bridgewater completed 19 of 25 passes (76 pct.) for 235 yards with 0 INTs for a 104.6 rating last week. Is the only QB in NFL with 75+ completion pct. in each of the first three weeks of the season & can become 2nd QB ever (TOM BRADY in 2007) with 75+ comp. pct. in each of team's 1st 4 games. Aims for 4th in row with 100+ rating & 0 INTs. Leads qualified passers with 76.8 comp. pct.
  • Running back Melvin Gordon III had 82 scrimmage yards (61 rush, 21 rec.) & rush TD last week. Aims for 4th in row at home with 80+ scrimmage yards & rush TD. Had a rush TD in his only career game vs. Bal. (12/22/18 w/ LAC). Has TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. AFC West.
  • Rookie running back Javonte Williams had 62 scrimmage yards (33 rec., 29 rush) & 1st-career rush TD in Week 3. Ranks 2nd among rookie RBs with 177 scrimmage yards & 138 rush yards.
  • Wide receiver Courtland Sutton aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC North with 50+ rec. yards. 
  • Wide receiver Tim Patrick had 5 catches for team-high 98 yards last week. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with rec. TD. TE NOAH FANT has 6 catches in 2 of his past 3 on road.
  • Linebacker Von Miller is the only player in the AFC with a sack in each of the first three weeks of season. Has TFL in 2 of 3 career games vs. Bal. Aims for his 4th in row on road with sack. 
  • Wide receiver A.J. Johnson led the team with career-high 2 sacks & had PD last week. '
  • Safety Justin Simmons had 1st INT of 2021 in Week 3. Aims for his third in row at home with INT. Rookie 
  • Cornerback Patrick Surtain aims for 3rd in row with PD.
  • Safety Caden Sterns had 1st-career INT last week. Rookie 

