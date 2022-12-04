With Lamar Jackson Injured, Huntley Leads Ravens Past Denver

BALTIMORE — The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson after one quarter because of a knee injury, which could leave the season in peril.

Jackson was sacked twice in the opening quarter and appeared to get injured after he was thrown to the ground a second time by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Jackson's status is uncertain moving forward. The injury is not expected to end Jackson's season and he could be out "days or weeks," according to coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens' offense struggled but they managed to score with the game on the line as backup Tyler Huntley ran for a 2-yard score with 28 seconds left for an improbable 10-9 victory over the Broncos in Week 13.

The Ravens improve to 8-4 on the season and remain in first place in the AFC North.

Huntley completed 27 of 37 passes for 187 yards with an interception. Huntley also ran for 41 yards on 10 carries with the game-winning touchdown.

Ravens wide receiver James Proche also threw an interception in the end zone on a trick play early in the fourth quarter.

Brandon McManus made three field goals, including a 50-yard kick late in the third quarter that gave Denver a 9-3 lead after Huntley threw his interception.

The Ravens haven’t scored a touchdown in the first three quarters in each of their last three games.

The Broncos have also struggled throughout the season. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards.

The Ravens managed 103 yards on the ground, and Huntley managed to get the 2 yards that mattered the most.

A 63-yard field goal attempt by McManus fell well short as time expired.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury. His status is also uncertain.

The Broncos drove 49 yards on the game's first possession and took a 3-0 lead on a 52-yard field goal by McManus.

The Ravens had 17 total yards in the opening quarter. Jackson completed three of four pass attempts for 11 yards. He also had a 9-yard run before leaving the game.

Baltimore was playing without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Pat Mekari, who was also dealing with a lower-body injury, split time with rookie Daniel Faalele protecting Jackson's blindside.

Jackson missed practice time with a quad injury this past week. He has also been sidelined with an illness and hip injury but he had played every snap in all of the Ravens' 11 games this season.

Huntley took over at quarterback for the Ravens and led a 62-yard scoring drive. Justin Tucker tied the game 3-3 with a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Huntley went 5-of-5 for 33 yards on that possession.

McManus made a 41-yard field goal in the final minute of the half to give the Broncos a 6-3 lead at the break.

Baltimore amassed 122 yards in the first half.