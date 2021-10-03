Ravens-Broncos: What We Learned

The Ravens dominated the Broncos 23-7 in their Week 4 matchup and improved to 3-1 on the season.

Here's what we learned:

Lamar Jackson has put the team on his back over four games. However, he is taking too many hits trying to extend plays. Entering the game, Jackson had been hit 44 times, the most of any QB in the NFL. He took three sacks and was hit eight times by the Broncos. Jackson also appeared to have gotten hit at least late twice but he did not get a call. Jackson finished with 316 yards passing with a touchdown.

Hollywood Brown took a lot of criticism last week for his three drops against the Lions. He said his confidence was not shaken. Brown made the finest touchdown reception of the season with a diving 49-yard grab that gave the Ravens a 14-7 lead. Brown reached a top speed of 21.3 miles per hour, which was the fastest a Ravens player has run for a touchdown this season, according to Next Gen Stats. He finished with four catches on five targets for 91 yards with the score.

Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game. The Ravens have run for 100 yards in 43 consecutive games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history. The Ravens finished with 102 yards rushing.

The Ravens got back to playing physical football and did a solid job keeping the pressure on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Odafe Oweh got his second sack of the season, and Tyus Bowser also managed a key third-down sack. Bridgwater was hit six times and left with a concussion. Drew Lock entered and was sacked three times. Bowser finished with two sacks, while Justin Houston and Justin Madubuike also had one.

The Ravens entered the game ranked 30th on third-down conversions. Baltimore did better, converting 7 of 17 third-down opportunities against the Broncos. The Ravens also managed to convert a third-and-7 for the second time this season.

Tight end Mark Andrews is living up to his big contract. He finished with five receptions for 67 yards. Andrews might run the best routes on the team and has the ability to get open downfield. It was a wise investment by GM Eric DeCosta.

Each week, the Ravens say they are focused on improving their tacking. However, Broncos running back Javonte Williams broke four tackles for a 31-yard run into the red zone. The Broncos took the lead two plays later. Coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Martindale have addressed the poor tackling, but so far, it still appears to be a work in progress, Chuck Clark did manage to deliver a bone-jarring hit on Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer late in the second half that put some added fear into their offense.

Devin Duvernay made another mental mistake as a returner. This time, he had a fair catch at the 4-yard line that put the offense at a disadvantage. But each time he makes a mistake, Duvernay makes up for the gaffe. He had a 44-yard return with 30 seconds left in the half that set up a 40-yard field goal by Justin Tucker that gave the Ravens a 17-7 lead.