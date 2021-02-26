Ravens Need to Keep Williams, Brown in the Mix for Potential Super Bowl Run

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is no addition by subtraction when it comes to the Ravens roster.

There is a talk about trading Orlando Brown Jr., who is currently blocked at his preferred position at left tackle by Ronnie Stanley. However, Brown is a two-time Pro-Bowler in his first three seasons and Baltimore would be hard-pressed to find a replacement for him. However, general manager Eric DeCosta is listening to offers, especially when they involve a first-round pick.

Questions have also been raised about the future of nose tackle Brandon Williams, who is in the final year of his contract. Baltimore could save $7.5 million in cap space by waiving Williams, but it would also hamper their run defense, which has been among the best in the NFL. The most likely scenario is the Ravens try to restructure Williams' deal.

The Ravens have made the playoffs in each of the last three years, twice losing in the divisional round. Quarterback Lamar Jackson won the first playoff game of his young career this past season, and the team is determined to make a deeper run this year.

DeCosta has a clear plan to improve the team but there are challenges with a lower salary-cap this season.

The Ravens need another playmaking wide receiver, an interior offensive lineman and an outside linebacker/edge rusher. These are holes that will need to be filled prior to the 2021 regular-season opener.

The loss of Brown and Williams will further complicate the process and create more questions. The prudent move would be to keep Brown and Williams in the mix for this season,

Williams turned to 32 on Feb. 21 and the Ravens have some younger players that should help fill the void with more experience this season.

The situation with Brown is more complicated.

Brown is under contract and the safe bet is he plays in Baltimore in 2021. However, Brown is eligible for free agency in 2022 and the Ravens cannot afford to keep both Stanley and Brown, who will want left tackle money in the open market.

However, DeCosta would be reluctant to just let him walk away, so the Ravens could consider placing the franchise tag on him and then looking for a suitable trade partner.

Either way, the Ravens want to compete for a Super Bowl next season.

Williams and Brown will play a key role in those aspirations.