Antonio Brown Takes Another Step Toward Ravens?

Antonio Brown received two years probation after pleading no contest to various charges related to an incident with a moving truck driver outside his Florida home in January.

Brown will also have to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner, according to the deal with Broward County prosecutors.

The resolution to the case could put the mercurial wide receiver on the path back to the NFL, perhaps in Baltimore where he's developed a connection this offseason.

Brown's attorney released a statement announcing the court's decision and Brown's intention to resume his career.

"With this matter now resolved and behind him, Mr. Brown looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his phenomenal professional career. He has achieved so much throughout his life from both a personal and professional standpoint, and will continue to do so,” Hancock wrote.

There has been wide speculation about Brown joining the Baltimore Ravens. He added more fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

Earlier this year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson created a buzz when a video surfaced of him throwing passes to Brown in Florida. Jackson later insisted that he'd welcome Brown to Baltimore.

“I’d be happy if they signed him," Jackson said. "He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”

Antonio Brown, Jackson, and Marquise Brown conducted a training session in Florida that was filmed and then posted on Twitter. There is a natural connection between the players because Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins. It made perfect sense when they gathered for a workout because all three players have residences in Florida.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked during a pre-draft press conference whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown and he was non-committal, which has added to the intrigue.

"Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "Those are my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel the need to share that with you right now. As far as free-agent players, we wouldn’t talk about those guys. That doesn’t really serve any purpose. So I’m going to leave that one alone."