Marquise Browns supports bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown supports bringing his cousin Antonio Brown to the Ravens, echoing comments by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"AB is a guy that's going to bring the best out of you," Hollywood Brown said. "I feel like he'd be a fit in this locker room. He's a guy that's competitive. He's going to go out there and give 100 percent. Seeing stuff like that is going to make other guys want to do the same."

Hollywood Brown, Antonio Brown, and Jackson worked out with one another in Florida this offseason. This created speculation that the Ravens might be willing to sign Brown despite his recent legal troubles.

The Ravens have not done much to quash the rumors.

"We’ll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no exception," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

General manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the mercurial wide receiver prior to this year's draft and he replied, "Those are in-house things. Those are my feelings, my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel a need to share that with you all right now."

Antonio Brown is suspended the first eight games of the 2020 season. If he joins the Ravens, he won't be able to play until the Nov. 11 against the New England Patriots. Brown also has other outstanding legal issues.

Brown is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

Marquise Brown said Antonio Brown provides him with valuable tips about being a pro and having an edge over the competition.

"I've been working out with AB since college, so I know he's a guy that is going to push you," Hollywood Brown said. "He's a guy who takes care of his body. So, I learned a lot about making sure everything is right even when you're not injured. Always work on yourself, Always better yourself."

"The best thing you can do in the league is to be available. So I have to make sure year-round that I'm training my body to withstand the NFL, withstand 16 games. And also working on your craft to be consistent game-in and game-out."

In 17 games (8-9) against the Ravens, Antonio Brown caught 99 passes (168 targets) for 1,191 yards with five touchdowns. He also made one of the most iconic plays against Baltimore when he extended the ball just over the goal line that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs in 2016.

Even though he recently announced his retirement, Antonio Brown apparently is open to the idea of signing with Baltimore. He even posted a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Ravens jersey.

Jackson is confident that Antonio Brown would be a welcomed addition in Baltimore.

"That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room. And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room," Jackson said. "It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”