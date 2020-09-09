SI.com
A look at the Ravens-Browns matchup from SI Fantasy

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens and Browns renew their AFC North rivalry in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.

Sports Illustrated's Fantasy Expert Michale Fabiano is recommending to "Start ‘Em" or "Sit ‘Em" with several of the players involved in this game. 

Here are some of the highlights of Fabiano's analysis. 

Quarterback 

Baker Mayfield is a "Sit ‘Em," according to Fabiano. 

"Mayfield didn’t cook up much success against the Ravens a season ago, scoring fewer than 16 fantasy points in both games while being held to a combined three touchdown passes with two interceptions," Fabiano writes. "This simply isn’t a week to trust Mayfield in fantasy land."

 Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't make the list.

Running Back

Baltimore's Mark Ingram earned a "More Starts" recommendation from Fabiano. 

Browns running back Kareem Hunt at Ravens fell under "More Sits," while starter Nick Chubb received a "DFS Fades" designation. 

Wide Receiver

The Browns' Jarvis Landry is a "Sit'Em," according to Fabiano.

"Landry is coming off hip surgery, so you have to wonder if he's going to be limited in his Week 1 matchup against the Ravens," Fabiano writes. "It's a tough matchup at that, as this Baltimore defense allowed just 6.4 catches and 16.6 fantasy points per game to slot receivers a season ago. I know Landry has had some monster games against the Ravens in the past, including last season, but any limitations in his snaps are a red flag this week."

The Ravens' Marquise Brown is also a "Sit'Em."

"It’s a matchup of the “Browns” in Baltimore, as Hollywood looks to light up his team namesake this week," Fabiano writes. "Unfortunately, he was brutal in two games against them in 2019 (7.8 combined points). The Browns were relatively also stout versus outside receivers, allowing the ninth-fewest points. 

"At best, Brown should be considered a risk-reward No. 3 wide receiver or flex starter with a high ceiling but also a dangerously low floor."

Tight End

The Brown' newly acquired Austin Hooper is a "Sit'Em."

"Hooper is everyone’s "bust" tight end for this season, it seems. After a dominant 2019 campaign, he signed with the Browns, where targets could be fewer and further between than in Atlanta," Fabiano writes. "He’ll open with a brutal matchup too, as the Browns travel to Baltimore to face a Ravens defense that allowed just three touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends a season ago. Hooper is a fade for me in this AFC North contest."

Kicker

The Browns Austin Seibert is also a "Sit'Em this weekend.

"Seibert was a disappointment in fantasy leagues last season, and that won't change to start the 2020 campaign based on a tough roadie against the Ravens," Fabiano writes. "Their defense was tough on kickers at home last season, allowing an average of just 5.4 points a game. Seibert scored a combined 11 fantasy points in two games vs. the Ravens in 2019."

