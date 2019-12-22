Ravens-Browns Halftime Report

The Ravens were mostly dormant against the Browns.

Cleveland was dominant on both sides of the ball and were poised to hold Baltimore scoreless at the half.

A missed communication between Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram led to a fumble and the Browns’ first touchdown.

Suddenly, the Ravens were shaken awake.

Lamar Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 to take a 14-6 lead. Baltimore also get the ball to start the second half.

Jackson completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 176 for yards with the two touchdown. Andrews has caught five passes for 86 yards with the two scores.

Andrews leads all NFL tight ends with 10 touchdowns.

Jackson has 34 touchdowns on the season, breaking Vinny Testaverde's franchise record for most touchdowns passes in a single season.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was 12 of 19 for 90 yards with a touchdown. Nick Chubb, the NFL"s leading rusher, has 17 yards on eight carries.

Baltimore outgained Cleveland 258 to 111.