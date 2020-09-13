Ravens-Browns: Week 1 Halftime Report

BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to overcome a couple of mistakes to take control of the first half against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

A 9-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews with six seconds left gave Baltimore a 24-6 lead at the break.

Here are some of the highlights:

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell quickly made an impact, knocking down two passes on Cleveland’s opening drive. The second deflection was caught out of the air by cornerback Marlon Humphrey that gave the Ravens the ball on Cleveland’s 49-yard line.

Cleveland exposed Baltimore's outside run defense with several long runs by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Ravens struggled to tackle at the second level. Chubb finished the half with 42 yards on six carries and Hunt had 37 yards on 6 carries.

Jackson didn't have any highlight-reel plays but he was effective managing the game. Jackson completed 13 of 16 passes for 208 yards with two deft touchdown passes to Andrews. Jackson also carried the ball five times for 29 yards.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was mostly effective. He did a solid job finding receivers on crossing routes and managed to avoid pressure. Mayfield was 11 of 19 for 116 yards with a touchdown and the interception.

Cleveland tried to catch the Ravens off-guard but the play failed miserably at its own 31 that eventually set up a 41-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Ravens rookie first-round pick Patrick Queen started at middle linebacker and played effectively, registering his first career sack in the second quarter.

Dobbins showed he can be a playmaker as a rookie, finishing the first half with 18 yards on four carries with his first career touchdown.