Three Ravens, four Browns ruled out of Week 1 matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Browns have ruled out several players for their Week 1 matchup at M & T Bank Stadium.

Running back Justice Hill (thigh), rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), and wide receiver/specialist Chris Moore (finger) have been ruled out. Rookie offensive lineman Tyre Phillips is listed as questionable; although he was able to practice two days prior to the game.

For the Browns, tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle), cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (liver), and Greedy Williams and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) will not play. Defensive back MJ Stewart Jr. (hamstring) and center JC Tretter (knee) are listed as questionable.

Phillps had been battling veteran D.J. Fluker for the starting job at right guard in place of Marshal Yanda, who retired after 13 seasons and eight Pro-Bowl selections.

He emerged as one of the best tackles in the SEC as a senior in 2019. Phillips started 13 of 26 career games played. Phillips made his Mississippi State debut in 2018 and contributing heavily to the tackle spots and on field goal and PAT units.

The loss of Hill and Moore leaves the Ravens short-handed on special teams.

Hill is listed third on the Ravens' depth chart at running back. However, he was expected to be the primary kick returner ahead of Moore and rookie Devin Duvernay, who had an impressive training camp but has yet to get any live NFL action because the preseason games were canceled.

Moore has been out for several weeks with the broken finger. He was one of the Ravens' best special teams players and his absence will create a void. However, special teams coach Chris Horton has been impressed by how the first-year players have performed.

"Chris is a good player, and we all understand that," Ravens special team coach Chris Horton said. "But we’ve got some young guys that have stepped up. And again, I’m just excited to see how they’re going to play. I know we haven’t had games, but guys have been practicing very well. Again, it’s an opportunity for those guys to go out and show what they can do.”