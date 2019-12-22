RavenMaven
Ravens-Browns Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in their history with a 31-15 victory over Cleveland in Week 16. Baltimore extended its winning streak to a franchise record 11 games. 

— Baltimore ran for a 243 yards even though the Browns were stacking the box and had played the Ravens already once this season. This ball-control offense makes the Ravens the most dangerous team heading into the postseason. Mark Ingram had 55 yards, putting him over 1,000 for the third time in his career.

— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson padded his resume for league MVP. With the offense struggling, Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 to take a 14-6 lead. Baltimore was never threatened the rest of the way. Jackson was 20 of 31 for 238 yards with three touchdowns (120.1 qbr). He also ran for 103 yards on 17 carries.

— Andrews, Ingram and Jackson each took some hard hits and were hobbled. Now, they ostensibly have three weeks to heal because they technically don't have to retake the field until Jan. 12, which will be the second round of the playoffs.

— The postseason will go through Baltimore for the first time since 1971 when the Colts played at Memorial Stadium. The Ravens need to take advantage of this opportunity. 

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

Cleveland is the last team to beat Baltimore, which has won a franchise-record 10 straight games since that 40-25 setback on Sept. 29. The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ravens-Browns Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 to take a 14-6 lead. Baltimore also get the ball to start the second half.

Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.That's also how he stays humble. The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty. He credits his faith for his success.

Video: Jackson's Popularity Has Reached Fever Pitch for Apparel

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson started his own clothing line called "Era 8 Apparel," which has sold out every item on its web site. His No. 8 jersey is also flying off the shelves.

Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season. Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) are looking to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but they'll be heading to Ohio to square off against a team they lost to 40-25 on Sept. 29, the Cleveland Browns (6-8). Here are key matchups to watch.

Brandon Williams Will Play Key Role Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

With defensive tackle Brandon Williams out with a knee injury, Browns running back Nick Chubb had 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 40-25 victory over the Ravens. Williams will back in the lineup for the rematch in Week 16. He could be the difference this time around.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not lost a game since a Week 4 setback to Cleveland.In that game, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 40-25 loss.Jackson and the Ravens have come a long way since that game, reeling off 10 consecutive wins. Baltimore is looking to keep that momentum going in the rematch against the Browns in Week 16 when the Ravens can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.