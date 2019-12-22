Ravens-Browns Instant Reaction

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in their history with a 31-15 victory over Cleveland in Week 16. Baltimore extended its winning streak to a franchise record 11 games.

— Baltimore ran for a 243 yards even though the Browns were stacking the box and had played the Ravens already once this season. This ball-control offense makes the Ravens the most dangerous team heading into the postseason. Mark Ingram had 55 yards, putting him over 1,000 for the third time in his career.

— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson padded his resume for league MVP. With the offense struggling, Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 to take a 14-6 lead. Baltimore was never threatened the rest of the way. Jackson was 20 of 31 for 238 yards with three touchdowns (120.1 qbr). He also ran for 103 yards on 17 carries.

— Andrews, Ingram and Jackson each took some hard hits and were hobbled. Now, they ostensibly have three weeks to heal because they technically don't have to retake the field until Jan. 12, which will be the second round of the playoffs.

— The postseason will go through Baltimore for the first time since 1971 when the Colts played at Memorial Stadium. The Ravens need to take advantage of this opportunity.