Ravens-Browns Matchups to Watch

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Both the Ravens and Browns will be missing some key players for their Week 14 matchup.

Baltimore beat Cleveland 16-10 in Week 12 but the Browns had a bye and had two weeks to prepare for the rematch.

Here are the matchups to watch:

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson vs. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to emerge from the worst slump of his young career. Over the past four games, Jackson has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts (62.8%) for 922 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (70.8 rating). He has also been sacked 16 times. One of the issues is Jackson is holding the ball too long in the pocket. The Ravens are also still struggling to counter the opposing team's Cover 0 defensive scheme. Ward is a ball hawk and had an interception in the last meeting with the Ravens. Baltimore has to avoid the costly turnovers if it wants to win this game.

Ravens defensive line vs. Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Hunt only had seven carries in the first meeting because he was coming off an injury. Look for him and Chubb, who had just eight carries in the last game, to get more opportunities. Hunt and Chubb are one of the NFL's best one-two punches in the backfield when they are healthy. The Ravens have been stout against the run and held Cleveland to 40 yards rushing two weeks ago, but they will see a more formidable attack this time around. The Browns are tied with the Ravens with the league's third-ranked rushing attack averaging 147.1 yards per game.

Ravens tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips vs. Browns edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney

Garrett is a game-wrecker with 14 sacks. He had a sack the last time the two teams met. Garrett will create matchup problems for Villanueva, who will need some support with his tight ends. Jackson was sacked seven times last week against the Steelers. The Browns will also keep him under pressure. Phillips is playing for the injured Pat Mekari and has been inconsistent. Clowney will attack him aggressively. The Ravens need to do a better job protecting Jackson or it could be a long afternoon.