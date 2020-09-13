Ravens-Browns Game Day: How they match up

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Browns renew their AFC North rivalry in the 2020 regular-season opener.

Here's how they matchup:

Passing Attack

Ravens: Lamar Jackson was named NFL MVP after completing 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. The Ravens are confident that performance will carry over to his third season. Wide receiver Marquise Brown is fully healthy after dealing with a foot injury last year and is expected to be one of the league's breakout players. Fellow wide receiver Miles Boykin is expected to play a bigger role in his second year. A pair of rookie wide receivers – Devin Duvernay and James Proche — flashed in training camp. The Ravens have two of the top tight ends in the NFL with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. Baltimore will have a new starter at right guard after Marshal Yanda decided to retire this offseason. Newly acquired D.J. Fluker could fill that role.

Browns: Baker Mayfield is trying to have a bounce-back season under new coach Kevin Stefanski. Last year, Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating), He does have two of the league's dynamic playmakers at wide receiver with Jarvis Landry (83 catches, 1,174 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Odell Beckham Jr. (74 receptions, 1.035 yards, 4 touchdowns). He just needs to get them the ball. This is a critical year for Mayfield. He will get better protection with an overhauled offensive line.

Advantage: Ravens

Running Attack

Ravens: The trio of Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, along with Jackson, set the NFL single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries last year. The team added more talent with J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft. Look for the Ravens to set the tone on the ground against the Browns, Hill is out with a thigh injury, which could open the door for Dobbins to get more carries.

Browns: Nick Chubb was second in the NFL with 1,494 yards rushing with eight touchdowns in just his second year. The Browns also signed Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension. Chubb ran roughshod over the Ravens in their first meeting last season, finishing with 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Cleveland will try to establish their run game to take some of the pressure off Mayfield.

Advantage: Ravens

Pass Defense

Ravens: Led Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Tavon Young, Baltimore's secondary is among the best in the league. They'll face a tough challenge right against Landry and OBJ. DeShon Elliott will make his first start at safety in place of Earl Thomas, who had his contract terminated last month. The Ravens players are confident Elliott is a better fit into the system playing alongside Chuck Clark. The Ravens boosted their interior pass rush with the addition of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe and should be able to put pressure on Mayfield.

Browns: Defensive ends Myles Garrett received a huge contract this offseason and he'll try to keep Jackson under pressure for most of the game. Cornerback Denzel Ward was solid last year and had a pair of interceptions. Fellow cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams have been ruled out because of injuries. Safety Karl Joseph will help keep the secondary organized.

Advantage: Ravens

Run Defense

Ravens: The addition of Campbell and Wolfe allows Brandon Williams to move back to his natural position at nose tackle. The Browns could test rookie first-round pick Patrick Queen at middle linebacker. The Ravens need to contain Chubb or the Browns could pull off another upset just like their first meeting in 2019.

Browns: New defensive coordinator Joe Woods' first order of business was improving a run defense that ranked 30th in the NFL. They'll face a formidable test against the Ravens' high-powered running attack. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson is stout up front and Garrett is also a solid tackler. Inside linebacker Mack Wilson has been ruled out with a knee injury

Advantage: Ravens

Special Teams

Ravens: Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker, long-snapper Morgan Cox, and punter Sam Koch are also widely regarded as the best in the NFL. Their experience is vital, especially with the tumultuous offseason. However, the Ravens could rely on some of their rookies to make an impact on special teams because of injuries to Chris Moore and Hill. The Ravens could turn to Duvernay to handle the duties as the kick returner. Proche could also get an opportunity handling punts. Willie Snead and Marquise Brown are also options.

Browns: Kicker Austin Seibert had an uneven performance last season, converting 25 of 29 field-goal attempts with five missed extra-point attempts last year. Punter Jamie Gillan averaged 41.6 yards per kick. Newly acquired JoJo Natson is the top returner after averaging 7.8 yards on punt returns and 22.2 yards on kickoff returns for the Rams last season

Advantage: Ravens

Prediction

Both the Ravens and Browns could have some issues getting into a rhythm, especially on offense because it's the first time they've seen live-action. The Ravens have some continuity, whereas the Browns will be adjusting to a new staff. The teams do know one another from playing in the same division so that could help with the game-planning. The Ravens will make enough play to pull out the victory.

Final Score: Ravens 27, Browns 18