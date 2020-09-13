SI.com
Raven Country
Pregame Notes: Ravens Jimmy Smith, Browns JC Tretter cleared to play

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was added to the injury report with back spasms just about four hours prior to the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Smith was able to jog around the field during pregame warmups and was later cleared to play. 

This was good news for the Ravens who would have been short-handed against the Browns' talented group of wide receivers and four tight ends, including newly acquired Austin Hooper.

Smith is expected to provide depth at cornerback and also get some snaps at safety. 

Smith was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore. He and the Ravens reached an agreement on a one-year contract that pays him a $3.5 million salary with an additional $2.5 million in incentives if he can stay healthy.

Smith has played an entire 16-game season just twice over his 9-year career.

Ravens rookie offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was also clear to play after dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week. He worked with the staters prior to the game. 

Browns starting center JC Tretter was questionable with a knee injury, but he was also cleared to play.

Inactives

Ravens: Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore, safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill, guard Ben Bredeson and defensive tackle Justin Justin Madubuike.

Browns: Tackle Chris Hubbard, cornerbacks Kevin Johnson, and Greedy Williams, linebacker Mack Wilson, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and defensive end Joe Jackson. 

Dobbins hits the field early

Ravens rooking running back J.K. Dobbins was one of the first players on the field long before the teams began pregame warmups. Dobbins did some light running and appeared to be soaking up a surreal atmosphere without any fans.

With Hill inactive, Dobbins could get some added carries behind the starter Mark Ingram and third-year player Gus Edwards, Dobbins had a solid training camp both running the football and catching the ball out of the backfield. 

Social Justice

Several Ravens players wore t-shirts that read “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us" on the front and “End Racism” on the back.  

About 30 minutes prior to kickoff, the Ravens players lined up in the end zone and stood side by side while the song hile "Lift Every Voice" played on the scoreboard. Marlon Humphrey and Matthew Judon took a knee. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stood amongst the players. All of the Browns players and coaches stayed in the locker room.

"We respect and support our players’ right to protest peacefully. This was a demonstration for justice and equality for all Americans. These are core values we can all support," Bisciotti said.

"This was not a protest against our country, the military, or the flag. Our players remain dedicated to uplifting their communities and making America better. They have proven this through substantive action. They are committed to using their platform to drive positive change, and we support their efforts."

by

Todd_Karpovich