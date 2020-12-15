Ravens-Browns MNF Pregame Notes, Inactives

CLEVELAND — The Ravens got a boost when Calais Campbell was cleared to play Monday night against the Browns after missing practice last week with a calf injury.

The Ravens have lost all three games that Campbell was out of the lineup because of the injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Colts. Campbell also spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this month.

Campbell was limited to 23 snaps in last week's 34-17 victory over the Cowboys. He is tied with Matthew Judon for the team lead with four sacks.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has battled a groin injury this past week, is also able to play.

The Ravens elevated tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad and he will back up Mark Andrews, who is back in the lineup after missing the previous game against Dallas because of COVID-19. Tight end Luke Willson (hip) was not active after missing practicing Saturday.

The Ravens' other inactives are cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (healthy scratch), center Trystan Colon-Castillo and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

Baltimore wide receiver Dez Bryant is on the reserve/COVID-19 list despite confirmation he tested negative and did not travel with the team.

The Browns inactives are tight end Austin Hooper, who is second on the team with 30 receptions, wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Marvin Hall, cornerback Denzel Ward, safety Tedric Thompson and defensive end Joe Jackson.

Ground Game Will Be Key

The Ravens are back atop the NFL with 169 yards rushing per game.

The Browns are right behind them at No. 2 with 157.8 yards per game.

Baltimore can rotate four running backs — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram, and Justice Hill — that are capable of wearing opponents down.

Cleveland running backs Kareem Hunt (739 yards) and Nick Chubb (799 yards) have established themselves as one of the league's top running back duos.

The Ravens are 5-2 when running for over 130 yards, while the Browns are 6-1 when amassing that much yardage.

Can Baltimore Retain Dominanance Over Cleveland?

The Ravens are 6-0 all-time against the Browns in prime-time games. Baltimore is also 9-1 against Cleveland in the month of December.



