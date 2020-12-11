After Season-Opening Rout, Ravens Look to Have Same Success Against Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of his best. games of the season in the opener against the surging Cleveland Browns.

Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also ran for 45 yards on seven carries.

He also orchestrated a 99-yard scoring drive that was the longest in franchise history at home.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh hopes the team can recapture some of that success in the rematch against Cleveland on Monday night.

“We go back and watch it, really, a lot," Harbaugh said. "We do always in all the previous games, especially against our division teams; you get a good feel for how they like to play you. So, we’ve watched that a lot, and there is a lot of benefit to it. We’ll try to do the things we can do to try to move the ball and score points, whatever way it is. Some of that will have to do with how they play us, and some of that will have to do with how we play [and] how well we play. So, that’s really what it boils down to."

In that first meeting, the Ravens put together an effective workmanlike performance that simply demoralized the Browns. Jackson managed a couple of long passes to Hollywood Brown, who finished with five receptions for 101 yards.

Jackson, however, is not putting much stock in that previous performance. Jackson knows that he'll be playing a much-improved Cleveland team.

“I don’t really look at the good things we did; I just want to know how they’re going to play us – stuff like that – to make the game easier for us the next time we play," Jackson said. "I don’t really care about the success we had. That game is over with. We can’t do anything about that game anymore. Just like a loss – you can’t do anything about it anymore. So, I don’t really dwell on that game. I just try to see what we can try to catch the defense on, just to take advantage and score points – that’s all.”

The Ravens overhauled front seven initially had some struggles containing the Browns running backs when they bounced outside. However, this unit played much better in the second half.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb managed 60 yards on 10 carries. His backup Kareem Hunt had 72 yards on 13 carries.

The Ravens kept quarterback Baker Mayfield on his heels for much of the game. Mayfield completed 21 of 39 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and interception (65 rating). He was also sacked two times.

Mayfield has performed much better since that game and has been effective in moving the ball with play-action passes.

"If you look at some of the past games, he’s not throwing those ‘willy-nilly’ throws or interceptions like in the beginning of the season," Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams said. "He’s definitely come into a complete quarterback. He’s definitely leading his team – like he’s supposed to – at the quarterback position.

"So, him and the team and the whole offensive front are looking very well as a unit since the season has gone on.”