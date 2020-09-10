Game Plan: ground attack will play key role in Ravens-Browns opener

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had the best running attack in NFL history last season.

All of the players that played a key role with that ground game are back on the roster. The Ravens added another playmaker with J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's draft.

Look for Baltimore to establish its dominance with the running game against the Browns in Week 1. Cleveland, however,

"The Ravens rush the ball [and] it’s way deeper than just a battle between the running backs," Baltimore running back Mark Ingram said. "There are some battles within the battles. Obviously, we want to prove that we’re the best running back room in the league. I always have a chip on the shoulder and a burning desire to prove that I’m one of the best running backs in the league. That’s something that never leaves me. That’s something that stays at the forefront of my mind.

Last season, the Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Gus Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Justice Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. He set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995.

The Browns also have formidable running attack led by Nick Chubb, who was second in the NFL with 1,494 yards rushing with eight touchdowns in just his second year. The Browns also signed Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension.

Chubb ran roughshod over the Ravens in their first meeting last season, finishing with 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

The team that wins the ground battle in Week 1 could win the game.

"Winning a battle within a battle. Proving that we’re the best running back group on the field," Ingram said. "We respect Chubb and [Kareem] Hunt and the Browns and their run game, but we believe in our room, we believe in ourselves and our ability to be able to be the best. We’ll strive to prove that week-in and week-out.”