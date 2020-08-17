Dez Bryant reportedly set to work out with the Ravens this week

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant will work out with the Ravens this week, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh declined to confirm or deny the report following the team's practice on Aug. 17.

“My only comment I have is we’re not commenting on workouts," Harbaugh said. "We’re looking everywhere at everybody all the time. Whoever we bring in, once the workout happens, I’m sure that will be announced.”

The players would welcome Bryant into the locker room."

"He's a great talent," right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "He's clearly one of the best to play in a Cowboys uniform. If we do sign him, I'm sure he's ready to go. They make great decisions upstairs."

Bryant's agent Kim Miale could not be reached for comment.

The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers and Bryant would provide a key veteran presence to that unit.

It wouldn't be the first time the Ravens pursued Bryant.

Baltimore tried to sign the wide receiver in 2018. but he declined because he wasn't ready to get back into the NFL.

However, Bryant, 31, has continued to work out and could be ready to make a return to the league. “I just want a chance.. the rest will take care of itself,” Bryant posted on Twitter on Aug. 11.

Bryant spent eight seasons in Dallas before being released in 2018. He played Overall, he played in all 16 games the previous season, finishing with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

He signed with New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2018, but never appears in a game after tearing his Achilles tendon during his first practice with the team. Bryant did not play at all last season.

Bryant has 531 receptions for 7,459 yards with 73 touchdowns over 113 NFL games. He has appeared in three Pro Bowls (2013, 2014, 2016) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league with 16 touchdowns.

The Ravens have also been linked to Antonio Brown, but he has been suspended the first eight games of the 2020 season. Bryant does not have the same off-the-field issues and could be a perfect fit for Baltimore's tight-knit locker room.