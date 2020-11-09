SI.com
Raven Country
No Targets, No Problem for Dez Bryant in Ravens' Debut

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens made a surprise move by promoting Dez Bryant from the practice squad prior to the Week 9 game against the Colts.

While Bryant did not get a target in his two snaps, he was just grateful to be back on the field. It was the first time he appeared in a game since 2017. 

The Ravens are confident Bryant will eventually make an impact once he gets a better grasp of the offense. 

“It’s surreal – just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting," Bryant said. "Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV; I felt my competitive spirit come back alive. I’m just excited. I appreciate Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity, I appreciate [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] giving me the opportunity, [and executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] giving me the opportunity. 

"I’m very grateful, I’m very thankful, and I’m just going to keep on working. I’m going to keep on grinding and just do whatever these guys need me to do to keep getting wins.”

The Ravens signed Bryant last week, looking to boost a passing attack that is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets. Bryant previously worked out with Baltimore in August, but he left without a deal.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed excitement about Bryant's potential.

"Oh man, he’s a great route runner," Jackson said "He has strong hands. He’s dialed in into the playbook; he’s always asking me questions about the playbook – stuff like that. He wants to compete." 

Bryant, 31, has played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

He's hoping to recapture some of that productivity in Baltimore, where he already feels quite at home. 

"These guys are absolutely amazing. It really doesn’t have anything to do with the physical ability – it’s the people. These are great guys. When I got here, they embraced me. It was all love. I’m very appreciative, and I think that’s why I’ve been able to practice so well, just because of the guys. I felt comfortable, and in order to have a great team, it starts with the guys first. I can see why these guys come out here and perform the way that they do; they’re great people.”

