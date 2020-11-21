SI.com
Ravens Elevate Dez Bryant From Practice Squad for Week 11 Matchup With Titans

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Dez Bryant was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad for the Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Bryant made his debut Week 9 in a 24-10 victory over the Colts, but he did not get a target in his two snaps. He was left off the team the following week in a 23-17 loss to New England.

The Ravens signed Bryant looking to boost a passing attack that is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets.

“Dez is doing a good job," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He’s really getting caught up, [and] he’s working hard at practice [and] in meetings. It’s good to have him aboard. We’ll just keep working, and we’ll see where that leads moving forward. I don’t think there’s any real timeline right now, but I do think that if Dez keeps progressing, he will definitely become a factor in what we do.”

Bryant, 31, has played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the lack of action so far this season, Bryant has remained upbeat and has practiced well. Now, he could get an even bigger opportunity to shine in a game,

“It’s surreal – just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting," Bryant said. "Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV; I felt my competitive spirit come back alive. I’m just excited. I appreciate Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity, I appreciate [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] giving me the opportunity, [and executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] giving me the opportunity.

"I’m very grateful, I’m very thankful, and I’m just going to keep on working. I’m going to keep on grinding and just do whatever these guys need me to do to keep getting wins.” 

In addition to Bryant, tight end Luke Willson and offensive tackle Will Holden were promoted from the practice squad. 

 

