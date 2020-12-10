Dez Bryant Says He's Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Missing Game Vs. Cowboys

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Dez Bryant's return to the Ravens lineup could arrive sooner than later, according to his Twitter account.

The veteran wide receivers said tested negative for COVID-19 just two days after he was scratched from the game against Dallas because of a positive test.

Bryant made the announcement a few hours after coach John Harbaugh addressed the media. Harbaugh did not confirm this information but expected Bryant to return to the team when he was fully healthy, which could mean he could play Monday night against the Browns if the test was indeed negative.

"He's doing as well as can be expected," Harbaugh said. "I think he's a little stunned by it. He's trying to work his way through it right now."

Bryant was officially scratched about 30 minutes prior to the Week 13 kickoff against Dallas because of an "Illness," according to the team. He revealed on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The timing of this thing, it’s a crazy kind of a deal," Harbaugh said after the Ravens 34-17 victory. "But we had already turned in our inactives, and then we were informed. [Executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] came down and told me that Dez had an inconclusive test, and they were retesting with one of the quick tests they have, the Mesa test. We had to wait on that.

“In the meantime, the League told us we would not be allowed to bring a different player up if he tested positive, but if he tested positive, he wasn’t going to be allowed to play.”

Bryant was poised to play for the first time against his former team, the Cowboys. He was one of the first Ravens on the field for individual warmups almost three hours before the game. However, he did not appear on the field for team warmups, likely after the positive test.

He reportedly was tested the morning of the game and the results were inconclusive. Bryant was tested again prior to the game and was positive for the virus.

"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my shit come back positive... I tested positive for Covid WTF," he tweeted

Bryant was clearly not happy about the situation, later tweeting: "Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this." He later backtracked on those comments and appeared to be in better spirits (literally), enjoying a glass of wine.

Despite the positive test for Bryant, the game was played as scheduled and the Ravens improved to 7-5 with the victory. An NFL spokesman said: "Contact tracing was conducted from yesterday and today using the contact tracing device and the standard interviews. There were no high-risk contacts identified."

Bryant signed with Baltimore's practice squad on Oct. 27 and made his debut in Week 9 in a 24-10 victory over the Colts. He did not get a target in his two snaps. He was left off the team the following week in a 23-17 loss to New England.

The Ravens elevated Bryant again in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had his first catch — a 4-yard gain in the third quarter — since Dec 31, 2017. He finished four receptions on five targets for 28 yards.

Bryant was targeted twice against the Steelers this past week but did not catch a pass.

"I feel good physically," Bryant said earlier this week. "The coaches are doing what they feel is best for me. Sometimes, I think I can bite off more than I can chew. Whatever they have for me, I'm going to be prepared for it. I'm excited. I'm going to let the coaches do what they feel is best and I am just going to follow their lead."

Bryant, 32, played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years with Dallas. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore currently has the 32nd-ranked passing attack, averaging 169.3 yards per game.