The Curious Case of Dez Bryant and COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant has created much intrigue about his recent testing for COVID-19.

The situation began shortly before Baltimore's Tuesday night kick-off against the Dallas Cowboys when Bryant was scratched because of a positive test. Bryant clearly was not happy with how the situation and even threatened to retire before back-tracking on those comments.

Less than 48 hours later, Bryant tweeted that he tested negative for the virus on consecutive days, but was still placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the team.

On Friday, Bryant claimed that he tested negative again, which created more uncertainty. Baltimore has a key Monday night matchup in Cleveland that could decide its playoff fate.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the negative tests, but would not speculate when Bryant could be available.

"There’s testing every day," Harbaugh said. "To explain exactly what test gets taken when, and what the doctors make of it would be kind of out of my realm, but he has had some negative tests. There’s a protocol that goes with that – a certain number of days that you have to test negative after a certain number of positive tests; he’s on schedule with that. That’s where it stands right now. He’s still on the COVID-19/Reserve list at this time.”

Players that test positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined for at least 10 days and then need to test negative before they can be activated. However, players can return earlier if they do not have any symptoms and have two negative point-of-care tests at least 24 hours apart over a five-day period.

Bryant signed with Baltimore's practice squad on Oct. 27 and made his debut in Week 9 in a 24-10 victory over the Colts. He did not get a target in his two snaps. He was left off the team the following week in a 23-17 loss to New England.

The Ravens elevated Bryant again in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had his first catch — a 4-yard gain in the third quarter — since Dec 31, 2017. He finished four receptions on five targets for 28 yards.

Bryant was targeted twice against the Steelers this past week but did not catch a pass.

Bryant, 32, played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years with Dallas. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore currently has the 32nd-ranked passing attack, averaging 169.3 yards per game.