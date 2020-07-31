Lamar Jackson was a self-proclaimed "Bubble Boy" when it came to dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, referencing popular sitcom Seinfeld.

In season four of the popular series, the characters visit a teenager who must live inside a plastic bubble to protect himself from any potential germs. Ideally, Jackson's experience was much better. (see clip below).

That quarantined strategy proved to an effective for Jackson, who is fully healthy after mostly staying mostly inside his home — minus an actual bubble — during the offseason.

“I’m not really with anyone outside of my guys here," Jackson said. "I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job so far, because all the tests came back negative. I didn’t have any Coronavirus – not one tick in me. I think I’ve done a great job of quarantining. I’m going to keep it that way. I’m the new ‘Bubble Boy,’ so that’s what it is.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh supported that approach. He was further amused by Jackson's comment and hopes the other players follow his cautious approach when it comes to social distancing.

“It’s pretty funny. I happened to watch the Seinfeld episode just in the last couple weeks – the ‘Bubble Boy’ episode, right? Awesome episode," Harbaugh said. "I think he was just being humorous about that and having fun with it, but I think what he is trying to probably say [is] – and all of our guys, I really hope they feel this way – [it’s] a big responsibility for all of us to take care of ourselves and to protect ourselves and one another and our families.

"Just like everybody is trying to do in the country, I hope. And that’s what we are responsible to do. We want to win. We want to play these games, and that’s a big part of how we go ahead and do it, so heck yeah, applause to Lamar for making that point in his way.