Five Ravens that will be fighting for a roster spot

Several Ravens players need to shine throughout training camp to earn a spot on this year's roster.

Baltimore has depth and talent at each position and there will be heated battles to stay on the depth chart.

The lack of OTAs hindered several young players that were not given an opportunity to impress their coaches on the practice field.

Here are five players that will need to shine over the next two months to ensure their place on the team:

5. De’Anthony Thomas

Thomas was signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster in Week 10. He returned 13 punts for 93 yards (7.2 avg.) and posted 10 kickoff returns for 166 yards (16.6 avg.) in eight games. However, the Ravens drafted James Proche in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft. Proche can make an immediate impact as a receiver and returner. Last season, he led SMU with 17 punt returns for 164 yards. This will be one of the most-watched battled in camp.

4. DeShon Elliott

The safety was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. While Elliott clearly has talent, he has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. Elliott suffered a broken arm that ended his rookie season. Last year, he had a season-ending knee injury. The Ravens confirmed cornerback Jimmy Smith could spend some time at safety this season they drafted Geno Stone in the seventh round of this year's draft. Elliott needs to stay on the field to ensure a roster spot.

3. Jaleel Scott

Baltimore added another pair of young receivers in this year's draft with Devin Duvernay and Proche. The Ravens also picked up two wide receivers in the 2019 draft — Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. Baltimore has the veteran Willie Snead and Chris Moore on the roster. As a result, Scott could be the odd man out. Scott, who was selected in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2018 draft, has good size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds), but he has struggled to get on the field. He was inactive in 14 of 16 games last season. Scott will need to take the next step with his development to make the team.

2. Daylon Mack

The defensive lineman was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2019 draft, but his rookie season was cut short because of a knee injury. Mack has a solid upside, but the Ravens have a deep defensive line. Baltimore acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. This depth will allow Brandon Williams to move back to the nose guard. Where will Mack fit in?

1. Trace McSorley

The Ravens kept McSorley on the active roster all of last season because they knew he would be grabbed by another team if he was placed on the practice squad. With Robert Griffin III as the main backup to Lamar Jackson, Baltimore might be hard-pressed to carry three quarterbacks again. The team added undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley from Utah and he also has huge potential. McSorley was a gameday inactive in Weeks 1-16. He ran for 1 yard to gain a key first down in his first career NFL game in the 28-10 victory in the season finale against Pittsburgh.