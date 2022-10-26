Ravens — Buccaneers Notebook: Calais Campbell Out, Major Issues in Tampa

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Defensive end Calais Campbell is the only Ravens player who has been ruled out for the Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has ruled out six players — tight end Cameron Brate, cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Russell Gage Jr., guard Luke Goedeke, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Also for the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews (knee), wide receiver WR Rashod Bateman (foo) linebacker Josh Bynes (quad), running back Gus Edwards (knee), cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive back Brandon Stephens have all been listed as questionable.

Guard Ben Cleveland should be available after missing time with a foot injury.

Tampa Bay wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee) were both listed as questionable, and if they cannot play, the Ravens would have a serious advantage.

The Buccaneers' running attack is ranked dead last in the NFL, averaging just 64.4 yards per game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expected the short week to impact the game

"You certainly don’t have as much time to dwell on a win or a loss," Harbaugh said. "It’s kind of … I guess it’s a hyped-up version of the way it works in the league anyway. Players and coaches can’t really afford to think too much about the last game. You try to learn from it, take your lessons to the next game, and you’re rolling. It’s a long season, and these games keep coming like waves; they don’t stop coming, so you have to get your footing, or you’re going to get knocked down by the next wave.

"So, that’s our job; we have to get ready to go. Guys have been good; I really appreciate [that]. They’ve been locked in, they’ve been focused, and they’ve had a great attitude. We had a heck of a practice today. So, it’s just a matter of transferring that to Thursday night.”