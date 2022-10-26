Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?

Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Here are the Betting Trends from FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | TB: (+102)

BAL: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-110) | TB: +1.5 (-110)

BAL: -1.5 (-110) | TB: +1.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 —Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

"Even with Baltimore giving up the seventh-most passing yards this season, I don't think that Tampa Bay is good enough to take advantage of the situation," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "The entire offense is a mess right now and until things turn around, it's too difficult to trust the Buccaneers from a betting perspective.

More Trends

Baltimore is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

The total has hit the under in 13 of Baltimore's last 18 road games.

The total has hit the under in six of Tampa Bay's last seven games against Baltimore.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens: 21, Buccaneers: 16