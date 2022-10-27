Ravens — Buccaneers Week 8 Predictions

The pundits are split on their Ravens — Buccaneers predictions.

Here is the Roundup

Analysis: "Both teams are coming off a short week. The Ravens had a spirited 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers had a deflating 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers and there has been some unrest among the players. This is a huge game for Tampa Bay to decide the direction of their season. The Ravens have some cushion after improving to 2-0 in the AFC North and will play with confidence."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Buccaneers 17

Analysis: "The Bucs are floundering after losing two straight. The offense is a mess. The Ravens have improved on defense, but their passing game is struggling a bit. This is a game where Tom Brady and the Bucs get it going. Look for some deep shots for big plays as the Bucs get the best of the Ravens."

The Pick: Buccaneers 27, Ravens 19

Analysis: "Even with Baltimore giving up the seventh-most passing yards this season, I don't think that Tampa Bay is good enough to take advantage of the situation. The entire offense is a mess right now and until things turn around, it's too difficult to trust the Buccaneers from a betting perspective."

The Pick: Ravens: 21, Buccaneers: 16

Analysis: "This is that moment, but the Ravens rank sixth in the NFL in scoring offense (25.9). Brady is 14-3 with a 103.6 QB rating all time on Thursday Night Football, and this normally would be the time for a vintage Brady performance. We trust Baltimore's offense a little more right now, and Lamar Jackson evens the Ravens' record out to 3-3 in one-score games."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Buccaneers 22

Analysis: "Baltimore has been playing better football than Tampa Bay this season, and it will be able to pick up a 2nd straight win for the first time in 2022. Tampa Bay has been rock solid on defense, but it allows 118.3 rushing yards per contest to rank just 17th in the NFL. That’s bad news when the multi-talented QB Lamar Jackson comes to town."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Buccaneers 19

Analysis: "What is going on with the Buccaneers? The Ravens will add to Tampa Bay's woes with a win on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson will just be too much for the Bucs."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Buccaneers 17

Analysis: "Earlier in the week, I predicted the Ravens would win because the Buccaneers appeared to be a team in disarray. But every time I think Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is washed up, he comes back with a vengeance. This game is on Thursday night, played before a national TV audience, so it’s a great time for Brady to show he isn’t finished. His passes don’t have the zip they once had, but Brady still has the touch and two pretty good receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs can also play dominant defense when they want to." — Mike Preston

The Pick: Buccaneers 21, Ravens 18

Analysis: "Baltimore averaged 4 yards per play last week and put up only 254 total yards of offense to eke out a 3-point win (not enough to cover) against the Browns. Tampa Bay has struggled running the ball, and the offensive line is porous. But when Tom Brady can get the ball off and his receivers hang onto those passes he’s still very good: Football Outsiders considers them to be 31st in running the ball but a top-10 passing offense. Early money has been all Baltimore, moving this number through the zero and the Ravens from underdogs to road favorites."

The Pick: The Buccaneers plus-2