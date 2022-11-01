Ravens Have Built-In Formula for Success with Addition Roquan Smith

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith can mask some of the issues with the offense that did not add an elite wide receiver in free agency that can take the top off opposing defenses.

That confidence centers around offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

"I think they can make it to the championship just because I think Greg Roman will start to evolve as he showed in the last game against Tampa Bay," Amazon's Richard Sherman said. "They went and tried to because everybody's complaining about running, running, running predictable, predictable, predictable, so he throws the ball three times in the first half, just to prove a point and then go back to their bread and butter in the second half and wins the game.

"I literally played in a division with him playing on the Stanford football team that went to Orange Bowl with him. And he's a great play caller and he can work with what he's got. And so they, I think, it'll be defensively where they'll have to answer the bell going forward because in the playoffs you have a good run game but it's gonna be a tight ballgame."

The addition of Smith will also help fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

The Ravens just need to stick to the formula of running the ball effectively and playing good defense, according to Amazon's Andrew Whitworth.

"One of those things anytime you can add a guy who's you know, we talked about ball hawks in the secondary this guy's a tackling hawk," he said. "I mean, the guy has literally led the NFL over the last couple of years and tackles. He's a machine and so he's always been kind of that guy. And I think that's something you look at Baltimore's defense. We talked a little bit about guys playing a lot of different positions. They're a great one. They have a ton of hybrid defensive players and are kind of all over the place. And the things they're asked to do, but row Quan is a guy who plugged me in the middle of the field. Let me run sideline to sideline and get tackles.

"And I think really even to the first question about the Ravens offense, this is going to be an offense it's going to be built around being exactly who they are week in and week out. And so I think when you add a guy like rope on he said, We're gonna play great defense. We're gonna tackle the football limit."